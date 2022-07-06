Raiders are idle until July 16

Coming off a 70-0 victory over the Grand Rapids Seminoles Saturday, the Racine Raiders are getting an unwanted one-week break.

The Leyden Lions, the Raiders' scheduled Mid-States Football League opponent Saturday night in Leyden Township, Ill., recently folded. Because the Raiders were unable to arrange a replacement opponent in time, they will be off this Saturday.

"They ceased operations and left us with two open dates — July 9 and Aug. 13," Raiders general manager Ronnie Harrington said. "We weren't able to secure a team for July 9, but we do have a team booked for Aug. 13 — the Lawrence Mad Dogs out of Topeka, Kansas.

"We contacted over 50 teams (for this Saturday's open date) and about half of them responded, but most of them just declined. It's tough this time of the year because everybody is in season. so it's tough to get an opponent that way."

Despite no game this Saturday, Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said he still planned on his team having its usual Wednesday practice at Horlick Field.

The Raiders will resume play July 16 with a rematch against the Illinois Cowboys at Horlick Field. In their first game against the Cowboys this season, the Raiders lost 14-12 when a short field goal was missed in the final seconds.