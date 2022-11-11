Racine's Eickhorst relocates to England for education, football

As he sat in an O’Hare International Airport terminal in Chicago the evening of Sept. 16, Jersey Eickhorst knew he was about to swap a secure present for an uncertain future. A gamble it was, but it was something Eickhorst knew he would regret for the rest of his life if he allowed it to slip by.

Eickhorst just had to board that jet.

Never having traveled much in his nearly 27 years, Eickhorst was about to fly nearly 4,000 miles to London, where he would settle for the next nine months. He was leaving behind a girlfriend, family, friends and his job as Athletics Assistant/Event Manager at The Prairie School — he gained fulltime status July 1, 2021 — for a chance to play football for the University of West England Bristol and earn a Masters in Business Administration.

Would it be the chance of a lifetime for the Racine Raiders wide receiver? Or would it be nine months of homesickness and misery?

Eickhorst, a 2014 St. Catherine’s High School graduate, was determined to answer that question for himself. So even as he still felt the wear and tear of another summer of football less than three weeks after the Raiders’ season ended, Eickhorst buckled into his seat for an overnight flight across the Atlantic Ocean.

“I initially heard about this opportunity through europlayers.com,” Eickhorst wrote in an email for this story from Bristol. “It’s a website where American football players can create an account, post film and try to play somewhere in Europe.

“I got a message one day from a recruiter named Derek. I had not been active on there in some time because I was getting settled with working and coaching at Prairie, so I didn’t pay it any mind.”

Two weeks went by and this recruiter contacted Eickhorst again through Instagram. They messaged each other and eventually conversed on the phone.

He decision to seize this opportunity came with mixed emotions.

Eickhorst was feeling selfish leaving behind the players on the Prairie boys basketball team, where he was an assistant to coach Jason Atanasoff. And how was he supposed to say goodbye to the only life he ever knew and carry on all by himself?

But sometimes change only comes with pain.

“Although I wanted to go, I knew it was going to be very difficult for me,” wrote Eickhorst, who turned 27 Friday.

Eickhorst arrived in London the following morning. Following a two-hour trip on a coach bus provided by UWE Bristol, he entered a world far removed by anything he had ever seen in Racine.

What first jumped out at Eickhorst was picturesque stores along the harbor. There were even restaurants on docked boats. Then came the historic Bristol Cathedral, which Eickhorst noted, “is lit up with ambiance lighting at night time.”

His cultural education continued when he began intermingling with the citizens of his new community.

“The people here are very expressive of their true selves,” Eickhorst wrote. “That’s shown in the dress or hair styles and colors. Everything here moves at a slower pace than in the States and that took some time getting used to. Everyday life isn’t anywhere near as hectic and things don’t open up in the mornings as early. Most things don’t get going over here until about 9 a.m.

Eickhorst arrived in England just nine days following the Sept. 8 passing of Queen Elizabeth, whose reign lasted more than 70 years.

“Thankfully, I didn’t arrive on the day of her funeral, so I was able to avoid everything being closed in London,” Eickhorst wrote. “There was a somber feeling around the cities. My perspective is that it affected the older population more than the younger generation. I think that comes with just having more years as Queen Elizabeth being the figure head of their nation.”

Eickhorst’s overseas football career started Oct. 23 with a game against Cardiff University. The number of fans at Cardiff, Eickhorst said, “I could probably count on one hand.” The grass field was soaked from two days of rain.

Still, Eickhorst provided a hint of what he intends to be as a football player in England in his only game so far.

While he put up few statistics to speak of in his debut for UWE Bristol, he did return a punt for a touchdown. But that was nullified because of an illegal block.

“There was not a whole lot to do because we won 90-0 and scored in about four plays or less every drive,” Eickhorst wrote. “For the entirety of the regular season, we will probably not see too much competition in our region of the BUCS (British Universities & Colleges Sport) Premier League.

“When playoffs start, we will start to have more serious competition against schools from the north, like Nottingham, which UWE Bristol defeated in the national championship game last season, and Leeds Beckett (which is quarterbacked by Matt Mariota, whose older brother, Marcus, starts for the Atlanta Falcons).”

Eickhorst, one of 13 Americans on UWE Bristol’s roster, could be in England until next June. He struggled at first being on his own so far away from home, but his experience is gradually starting to evolve in what he hoped it would be.

He shares a campus apartment with five American roommates, four of whom are football players. They have already formed a strong bond with each other.

“I couldn’t have gotten any more lucky than I did with my roommates,” Eickhorst wrote. “We have all gotten extremely close in just a few weeks.”

Eickhorst has also flourished on his own.

“Getting around the city, I either walk or take the bus,” he said. “Public transportation here is extremely organized and timely. They make it very easy to get most anywhere on the bus for only a few pounds.”

A new Jersey Eickhorst is starting to emerge, one who is starting to realize how much potential he has.

“Outside of football and classes, I spend my time in the gym, studying, exploring the city, or reading,” he wrote. “I’ve been doing my best to be productive in my downtime and break the habit of just sitting back and playing video games. I’m only out here for a limited amount of time and I want to get the most out of it.

“Going to downtown and walking around with my roommates is always a good time. Academically, it doesn’t take up an overwhelming amount of time right now, but all of my papers are due at the same time. So right now it’s learning from lectures, researching topics and theories, and prepping for my essays.

“When those papers start getting due in January, all of my downtime will be spent on that.”

Meanwhile, Eickhorst’s old world will be waiting for him once he returns. It’s a world he remembers going back to when his late grandfather, longtime Racine Lutheran boys basketball coach Willie Eickhorst, used to go for rides daily with a young Jersey.

He plans to play again for the Raiders next season. He also has an agreement to rejoin Atanasoff’s staff for the 2023-24 season if Eickhorst wants to resume his coaching career.

While Atanasoff misses the contributions of his loyal assistant, he admires the courage Eickhorst had to try something new far removed from his comfort zone.

“To get to go overseas for a year, play the game he loves and get a masters degree while doing it ... just wow!,” Atanasoff said. “It could not have been easy leaving his family and friends, but Jersey has a quiet inner strength that I admire deeply. I’m not sure where life will bring him come next fall, but if he is within a 30-minute drive from Prairie, he knows he’ll be coaching hoops again with us.

“At his age, Jersey was already successful doing what he was doing for a living with the opportunity to grow. But he has huge dreams, and he has every right to. He is as driven as anyone I’ve ever come across and I look forward to seeing what he accomplishes in the future.”