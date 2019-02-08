After three years of their broadcasts being limited to a low-power station, the Racine Raiders will be much easier to tune into this season.
The team has announced a partnership with AM 1050 WLIP to carry their games starting June 1, when the Raiders are scheduled to open their season with a preseason contest. It will mark the first time the Raiders will be carried on easily accessible radio since 2015, when their 52-year partnership with WRJN in Racine came to an end.
Since then, Raiders broadcasts were carried on WIPZ (101.5 FM), a low-power station owned by UW-Parkside and access was limited.
“Our fans were sometimes disappointed that they couldn’t get us,” said Don Wadewitz, who is entering his ninth season as the Raiders’ play-by-play broadcaster. “We knew there were some things from working with Parkside that wouldn’t be ideal for us, but we also saw there was a lot of value for us in being able to form a partnership with them. And we went that route.
“And then an opportunity arose with WLIP where we could extend our reach to be able cover the Racine and Kenosha counties, for the most part, to Milwaukee and down to even Illinois.”
Wadewitz worked with Raiders president Matt Nelson and board member Tom Christensen after last season to explore other opportunities. The 44-year-old Wadewitz, a Park High School graduate who has worked extensively with the Raiders as a volunteer, took the lead in finding potential partners.
“WLIP came back with the most interest and we felt very comfortable with them, so that’s the route we decided to go,” Wadewitz said.
The arrangement, which is on a year-by-year basis, calls for the Raiders to purchase air time. WLIP will work on advertising revenue that would defray the Raiders’ financial commitment to the station.
There is one minor issue. Because WLIP already carries Carthage football broadcasts, Carthage will receive priority in the event it plays at the same time as the Raiders. But Wadewitz doesn’t see that as an issue.
“In the event that a Carthage game would be played on a Saturday night and conflicts with out game, then Carthage will be the one that airs on WLIP and we will have another way,” Wadewitz said. “It would probably be just an online way, by YouTube, Facebook or some other means.
“It wouldn’t be over the air. It would only be online. But looking at their past schedules, there’s only been one conflict like that in three years. We’re not anticipating that that’s going to be a problem.”
Wadewitz is a stickler for details who meticulously prepares for each of his broadcasts. Does he feel any satisfaction that his voice will be more widely heard starting this season?
“It’s about the team,” he said. “For me, it’s not about how many people are tuning in to listen to the game. They’re not listening to me. They’re listening because they have a friend or family member on the team or they have an emotional pride in the organization and they want to support the Raiders.
“This will hopefully make it easier for more people to support the team. And that’s the thing that matters the most here.”
WLIP will also broadcast Raiders games on their Internet stream through their website at https://www.wlip.com/.
The Raiders will continue the organization’s internship program with the Parkside and are hoping to expand the program by including Carthage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.