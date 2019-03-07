Jordan Payne plans to bid farewell to his 21st Century Preparatory School sixth-grade math students Friday.
And then he will pack some belongings into his car and leave Tuesday for Enid, Okla., where he hopes to be a wide receiver with the Oklahoma Flying Aces of the Champions Indoor Football League.
The 2012 Park High School graduate, who resumed his football career with the Racine Raiders last season after tearing both of his Achilles tendons within 11 months, knows youth will be on his side for only so long. After turning 25 in January, he plans to do all he can while he can.
"I guess it's just being cognizant of knowing what I can do," Payne said. "Playing with the Raiders, I still feel explosive, I feel I can run, I can cut, I can do routes, I can jump and I'm probably stronger than I was before.
"I dropped like 10 pounds to where I feel lighter. I feel I have more of a bounce."
Payne was on track to potentially play in the Canadian Football League after earning NCAA Division I-AA All-American honors in 2015 as a receiver at Alcorn State, the same program where Green Bay Packers great Donald Driver played. With 67 receptions for 1,280 yards and 21 touchdowns in his career for the Braves, Payne had the credentials to earn a good look from CFL scouts.
But then bad luck intervened. While trying out for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL in Jackson, Miss on a 38-degree day Jan. 28, 2017, Payne tore his left Achlles tendon while running routes. Then, on Nov. 3, 2017, he tore his right Achilles tendon while playing basketball in Racine.
He underwent surgery after both injuries.
Payne rounded back into shape last season, leading the Raiders with 26 receptions for 511 yards and seven touchdowns after a slow start.
"I think it was huge not only getting my name back out there, but moreso helping my own confidence," Payne said. "I had two major injuries that, for some people, could be career ending.
"Playing with the Raiders gave me that confidence that not every injury is going to put me back in the hospital or on crutches."
With his new mindset, Payne plans to take the next step to what he hopes will be a career in professional football.
The Flying Aces are an expansion team in the CIFL who opens their season March 23 and plays into late June. Once Payne signed with an agent, Ramiro Ferrand of San Diego, things started happening quickly.
"The indoor arena teams lined up within a couple of months and then it was just a matter of choosing which one was the best fit," Payne said. "We talked to the coach (Richard Davis of the Flying Aces) and he was really interested.
"I just felt that going there was the best fit for me and it's going to put me in the best situation."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.