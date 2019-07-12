Melvin Gordon kept dishing it out and Channing Schultz kept taking it.
The date was Oct. 8, 2010, and the Case High School football team was hosting mighty Kenosha Bradford at Hammes Field. Bradford, which would win the WIAA Division 1 championship one year later, featured Gordon, a running back, and Trae Waynes, a defensive back.
Both went on to be first-round picks in the NFL draft in 2015.
Undefeated Bradford was on its way to a 61-14 victory over winless Case that night and Gordon was running wild. In just eight carries, he rushed for 131 yards and four touchdowns, but Schultz, one of Case’s cornerbacks, was doing his best to hang in there.
“The first time I tackled him, I went up to Gregg Brenner (Case’s head coach) and said, ‘I just tackled an NFL player.’ Because we knew he was going there. The way he grabbed the ball and took off, when he hit a hole, he was gone. He was jumping over people, he was spinning off people ... you could definitely see the talent just by looking at him.”
Going on nine years later, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Schultz is still mixing it up against what is usually much larger competition as a third-year player with the Racine Raiders. Switched from cornerback to free safety this season, Schultz has been part of a defense that has allowed just one touchdown this season.
After playing a few games for the now defunct Racine Threat in 2016, Schultz moved over to the Raiders and was a part-time player. But it became more and more difficult for Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy to keep him off the field.
“He just said he wanted an opportunity to play with a good organization,” Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said. “He knew he was young and he’s got a lot to learn, but he felt he could grow as a football player here. And Channing has done an excellent job with that.
“He’s actually one of the defensive leaders now. The team loves him. He brings so much to the table as far as his abilities on the football field, but also as a person. He’s a high-quality person and the guys respect him a lot.”
How can anybody not respect a guy who doesn’t back down? And that carries over into his career, where Schultz works full-time as a correctional officer at the Racine Correctional Institution in Sturtevant.
Unpleasant encounters with prisoners are just part of the job.
“You’re dealing with guys at their worst times,” Schultz said. “They’re guys who are 18 years old who are getting sentenced to 20 or 30 years. You see some crazy stuff. I’ve seen stuff I’ve never seen in my whole lifetime.
“The guys have nothing to do but to study how you are. They’re manipulators and they try to get to you. It’s a tough job, but if you know how to talk to people, you’ll be fine.”
Schultz’s recreation time — playing for the Raiders — is challenging in a different way. He is routinely dealing with players who are larger then him, but he continues to earn respect from his teammates by how he consistently gets the job done.
Raiders strong safety J.D. Hardy, one of Schultz’s best friends, sees him deal with the punishment on a weekly basis.
“He plays fearless,” Hardy said. “We told him that size means nothing. It depends on the size of your heart. If you’ve got the heart, you’ve got the size. Any small guy can take on any bigger ball carrier, any big receiver. It all depends on technique.”
That especially came into play during during a 17-6 victory over the Illinois Cowboys June 29. Schultz came up with an interception after the Cowboys advanced deep into Raiders territory, producing a huge game-changing play in that tight game.
But that’s not what Hardy remembers most from that game.
“There was a play when the running back ran a sweep — he was about 220 or 230 — and Channing came around the edge and filled the alley and just stuffed him,” Hardy said. “He just laid the dude out.”
Through five games, the Raiders have allowed just 24 points, only six of which were by the defense. The back line of Schultz and Hardy is responsible as anyone else for that success.
“That’s my brother from another mother,” said Schultz, referring to Hardy. “We’re close on and off the field. Our kids are of the same age, we go out together, he calls my mom ‘Mom’ and I call his mom, ‘Mom.’
“That’s our relationship. We’re out there just making plays.”
