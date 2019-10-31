Racine Raiders quarterback Mitchell Farr follows the block of Thomas Smith during the Raiders' most recent game — a 17-14 victory over the Illinois Cowboys in a Midwest Tournament semifinal Oct. 12 at Horlick Field. The Raiders play the Detroit Ravens Saturday night for the tournament championship.
KENOSHA — Wilbert Kennedy was subdued and businesslike, just as he usually is. And, as always, he commanded total respect among the Racine Raiders players gathered around him in a locker room Wednesday night at Kenosha Bradford High School’s football field.
How can those players not have the utmost respect for someone who played in the trenches for the Raiders for 20 years before getting into coaching?
“His presence is felt by everybody in the locker room,” linebacker Aaron Hilliard said.
Kennedy’s message to his players before they trudged onto the artificial turf of Bradford’s field for practice was simple: He has played for and then coached Raiders teams that won national tournament championships. And it’s a lot more fulfilling winning a championship as a player than as a coach, he assured his players.
Are they ready for the challenge, especially after what he considered to be a lackluster practice the previous week?
Kennedy will find out Saturday night when the Raiders (14-0) host the Detroit Ravens (11-2) at 7 p.m. in the Midwest Tournament championship at Horlick Field.
If the Raiders win, they will play in a national tournament championship game against an opponent to be determined. A potential date for that game is Nov. 16 and there is a possibility the Raiders will play on the road.
But first things first. After only playing two games in the last two months, partly because of complications involved with the Midwest Tournament, the Raiders are reasonably healed. But will they still be focused?
“That’s obviously been the most irritating part — just waiting to play,” defensive lineman Anton Graham said. “During the regular season, it kind of flows week by week.
“And then you hit this postseason into the national stretch and it seems like we’re getting a bye every week. If anything, it makes us a little more excited for the game time. And once we get there, we’re definitely ready to go.”
Actually, the Raiders have started out a little slow in each of their two previous games.
They appeared down for the count against the Midway Marauders in the Mid-States Football League championship game Sept. 14 at Horlick Field. But then wide receiver Jordan Payne came through with a long kickoff return that set up his touchdown pass to Will Norwood to rally the Raiders to a 21-20 victory.
After four weeks of inactivity, the Raiders rallied for a 17-14 victory over the Illinois Cowboys Oct. 12 when Payne caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Mitchell Payne late in the game.
The Raiders try to keep it going against a team that will travel 365 miles from Detroit to Racine Saturday for that night’s game.What do the Raiders know about the Ravens? Virtually nothing.
No game film was available of the Ravens, who are ranked 13th by National Football Events (the Raiders are ranked third). About all Kennedy and his players can expect is the unexpected.
“We don’t know anything about them,” Kennedy said. “There’s no film to be had. I’ve reached out to several teams to try to get film, bit nobody was willing to give anything up.
“So it’s going to be one of those games where we’re just going to have to see what they’re doing and figure it out on the go.”
When reached Thursday afternoon, Ravens president Terrance Sims said his team favors a passing offense. Leading the way is quarterback Edward Thomas, who completed 202 of 374 passes for 3,426 yards, with 46 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
His favorite receiver is Jose Morris, who has 34 receptions for 779 yards and 13 touchdowns.
"We're 1-0 against the Raiders," said Sims, who is also the Ravens' defensive coordinator and middle linebacker. "We played the Raiders (in Detroit) in 2011 and won 7-6.
"We've traveled all over the country, but Racine is one of the only places we haven't been. So a lot of guys are looking forward to this."
A major concern for Kennedy is the availability of two of his best players — Payne and offensive tackle Isaiah Trussell. They have injuries that Kennedy declined to specify and he said both players will be game-time decisions.
“They’re both going through therapy right now, so we’ll just have to see,” he said.
Considering the Raiders have figured things out for 14 straight games this season, one has to believe they will do so once again.
“Everything,” running back Howard Triplett said when asked what he likes about this team. “Ever since I was rookie, the tradition has been to win and have national titles.
“We’ll be fired up and ready to go Saturday. We’re trying to get to the big goal, which is to get a ring and bring it back home.”
Racine Raiders
The Racine Raiders finished an undefeated season for the first time since 2016 with a 45-0 win over the Leyden Lions, Saturday night at Historic Horlick Field.
