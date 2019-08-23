RACINE — The last time the Racine Raiders were in action, they were putting the finishing touches on a perfect regular season with a 45-0 drubbing of the Leyden, Ill., Lions on Aug. 10.
A season-high turnout of 1,283 was on hand at Horlick Field to watch the Raiders reinforce the opinion of those who believe this is their best team in several years.
Now comes the time when the Raiders truly can solidify that mindset.
They open their postseason Saturday in the Mid-States Football League playoffs with a 7 p.m. Richhart Conference semifinal against the Southern Lakes Blue Devils. It was a “no mas” proposition for the Blue Devils on June 15, when the Raiders rolled to a 42-0 victory at Horlick Field.
Will the Blue Devils be a different team this time? Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy wishes he knew more because the Blue Devils haven’t submitted their roster or have done the routine film exchange with the Raiders, according to Kennedy.
“There was no film exchange,” Kennedy said. “I put in a request eight days ago and I haven’t heard back. I have heard of this hardship they applied for to get a quarterback, but I have no idea who they’re getting. I don’t know what their roster is.
“So if they don’t submit a roster here so we can get our (game) program together, I’m going to request a roster check before the game.”
But even if Kennedy doesn’t have names, he has some knowledge of where the Blue Devils are at these days. He stopped in to see them play during their 56-18 loss to the Wisconsin Hitmen at the Topper Bowl in Burlington July 27 and was impressed by some of the things he saw.
“We had a bye week and I watched them play the Hitmen,” Kennedy said. “Their offense looked like it improved. They scored three touchdowns in the game against a good defense.
“They had some things working for them. They had a young man playing quarterback who is a gifted athlete and did some things that were really nice in that game. He kept his team going.”
That quarterback was likely Chris Calhoun, who has completed 48 of 84 passes for 518 yards, with six touchdowns and no interceptions in league play this season. But since the Blue Devils have made a hardship request to the league for a quarterback — rosters are frozen at this time of the season — Kennedy doesn’t know who will be lining up behind center.
“With not knowing who they’re going to have playing at quarterback, it makes it a little tougher to prepare for what they’re going to try and do,” Kennedy said.
Based on what the Raiders have accomplished this season, it likely won’t make a difference who is at quarterback for the Blue Devils. The Raiders have outscored their eight MSFL opponents 220-36.
In a nutshell, the Raiders’ offense has been strong behind third-year quarterback Mitchell Farr, who has come into his own by passing for 1,110 yards and 12 touchdowns.
But the defense has been the foundation for this team behind such players as first-year pass rusher Nick Jones (11 sacks), defensive end Anton Graham (18 tackles, 3.5 sacks), linebacker Deveron Davis (41 tackles) and cornerback Daquan Smith (two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown).
The Raiders have shut out four MSFL opponents. They have allowed opponents to rush for just 204 yards in 169 attempts.
“The defense has been just absolutely lights out,” Kennedy said.
Will this defense carry the Raiders to their first national tournament championship since 2014, the year Kennedy became coach?
First things first. The Raiders must defeat the Blue Devils Saturday and then the winner of the Manitowoc County Marauders and Hitmen Sept. 7 (there is a bye week on Labor Day weekend). The Raiders will have homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.
If the Raiders reach the MSFL championship game Sept. 14 (the site has yet to be determined, but Raiders president Matt Nelson said it may be at Horlick Field), then Kennedy is willing to discuss playing in a national tournament.
“That’s a little ways away yet,” Kennedy said. “The team is playing very well right now and I think they deserve a shot at a national tournament. However, I will stick to my guns. I told the guys, ‘I don’t care if we’re 11-1. If we don’t get to the league championship game, we’re not accepting a bid.’ So we have to win the next two games.”
That appears to be a foregone conclusion considering the attitude on this team.
“The confidence level is high,” said first-year offensive lineman Matt Nelson, son of the Raiders’ president. “We’re really relaxed, too. We’re a tight-knit bunch of brothers. No matter where we go to, we stay together and just drive through it.”
Smith, who has been a lock-down cornerback during his first year on team, quickly picked up on that attitude.
“We’re basically a family here,” Smith said. “Everybody hangs out and talks together. Everyone had wings together after practice. The bond is very strong here.”
Racine Raiders
