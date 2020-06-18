Racine Raiders: Team won't play any games this season

"Right now, they're still talking about social distancing and things of that nature. I haven't heard anywhere how the game of football, with how physical it is and how much contact there is, how this is not going to spread the virus."

A big question for Nelson is something that has yet to be answered by anyone.

"What if a player comes up positive on your team and you've got to go through the contact tracing protocol?" he said. "That means that possibly anybody who has come into contact with that player could be quarantined for 14 days.

"That could be half of your team or your entire offensive line. You don't know what it could be. And how is that going to affect the rest of your schedule?"

Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy, who led the Raiders to a 14-1 record and a berth in the national semifinals last season, was asked if he planned on returning next season.

"At this time, yes," Kennedy said.

He also was asked if he was concerned that he will have to start from scratch after such as long stretch of inactivity.