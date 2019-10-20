There's been an adjustment in the Racine Raiders' pursuit of a national tournament championship.
Instead of playing the Detroit Ravens for the Midwest Tournament championship Saturday at Horlick Field, the Raiders will be off until Nov. 2.
The reason for that is the Chi City Ducks have agreed to travel to Detroit this Saturday to play the Ravens in a semifinal game.
The Ravens were originally supposed to play the Midway Marauders in a semifinal Oct. 12, the same night the Raiders rallied to defeat the Illinois Cowboys 17-14 in the other semifinal.
But after the Marauders dropped out of the tournament, the plan was for the Ravens to play the Raiders for the tournament championship Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
Now that the Ducks have entered the tournament, they will play the Ravens that night in a semifinal.
The winner of that game will meet the Raiders (14-0) for the tournament championship Nov. 2 at Horlick Field.
If the Raiders win, team president Matt Nelson said he will arrange a national tournament game against a ranked opponent.
"We apologize it's taken so long to get this tournament set up," Nelson said. "A lot of teams entered and then dropped out. Jim Nugent (the Midwest Tournament director) really scrambled to get teams for this tournament. So we're ready to go. And our players are champing at the bit to play more football."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Who cares
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.