There's been an adjustment in the Racine Raiders' pursuit of a national tournament championship.

Instead of playing the Detroit Ravens for the Midwest Tournament championship Saturday at Horlick Field, the Raiders will be off until Nov. 2.

The reason for that is the Chi City Ducks have agreed to travel to Detroit this Saturday to play the Ravens in a semifinal game.

The Ravens were originally supposed to play the Midway Marauders in a semifinal Oct. 12, the same night the Raiders rallied to defeat the Illinois Cowboys 17-14 in the other semifinal.

But after the Marauders dropped out of the tournament, the plan was for the Ravens to play the Raiders for the tournament championship Saturday.

Now that the Ducks have entered the tournament, they will play the Ravens that night in a semifinal.

The winner of that game will meet the Raiders (14-0) for the tournament championship Nov. 2 at Horlick Field.

If the Raiders win, team president Matt Nelson said he will arrange a national tournament game against a ranked opponent.

"We apologize it's taken so long to get this tournament set up," Nelson said. "A lot of teams entered and then dropped out. Jim Nugent (the Midwest Tournament director) really scrambled to get teams for this tournament. So we're ready to go. And our players are champing at the bit to play more football."

