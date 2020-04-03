Racine Raiders: Team struggling with delay of games

“There’s really nothing I can do,” said Kennedy, who led the Raiders to a national championship in 2014. “The only thing I’ve been doing is preparation with my coaches. They’ve been prepping for the preseason practices with whatever new schemes they want to come up with.

“There’s been telephone conversations between the coaches. But as far as setting a date and moving ahead, there’s really nothing we can do until we know where this is going to go, when the league is going to start or if we’re even going to play.”

The 53-year-old Kennedy, who started his Hall of Fame playing career with the Raiders in 1989, was asked how long it would be since he went a year without football if this season is not played. “Probably when I was 6 or 7,” he said.

But Kennedy, a sergeant with the Bloomfield Police Department, is keeping things in perspective. Football and so many other things we take for granted in our lives have greatly diminished importance in the grand scheme of things, he feels.

“The biggest concern is understanding what’s going on and hoping that as a society, we can get a hold of and conquer this virus so people can get back to a normal lifestyle,” he said. “That’s all we can do and hope for.

“So football is pretty secondary right now.”