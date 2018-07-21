Make that 0 for 4 for the Racine Raiders with their road trips to Illinois this season.
Despite their most productive defensive performance of the season, the Raiders lost 21-14 to the Chicago Chaos Saturday night in a Mid-States Football League game at Melrose Park, Ill.
All four of the Raiders’ losses this season have been in Illinois.
The Chaos (6-1 MSFL), who have had a high-powered offense this season, were held to just 111 yards on 34 plays Saturday night. They were held to 36 rushing yards on 21 attempts.
“Our defense played lights out,” said Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy, whose team is 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the MSFL. “They shut them out. How do you lose a football game when your defense plays like that? I don’t understand it.”
So what went wrong? A major collapse on special teams. Consider the following:
- With 11:18 left in the second quarter, Luey Nunez returned a Hunter Breunig punt 65 yards for a touchdown as the Chaos took a 7-0 lead.
- The Chaos struck again with 53 seconds left in the first half as Devion Hodges returned a Breunig punt 64 yards for a touchdown. That gave the Chaos a 14-0 lead at halftime.
- With 8:58 left in the third quarter, Breunig’s 25-yard field-goal attempt was blocked and returned for a touchdown by Kaylon Miller. And the Raiders found themselves in a 21-0 hole.
“Our special teams were terrible tonight,” Kennedy said. “I’ve never seen mistakes like that from our special teams. They didn’t play very smart. On one punt that was returned, it was a short kick and the coverage over-ran the kick. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life.”
Still, the Raiders had a chance to pull this one out. Trailing 21-14, Mitchell Farr threw a pass in the red zone to Troy Collier in the end zone that was knocked away by a Chaos defender as time expired.
“He almost had it, their defender made a play on the ball and the ball ended up tipped in the air,” Kennedy said. “The guy actually broke the ball up. Otherwise, it would have been a touchdown.”
Meanwhile, a Raiders quarterback situation that appeared to finally be resolving itself may be open again.
RJ Mattucci, the Raiders’ 21-year-old first-year quarterback who was coming off his most productive game of the season, struggled badly. He completed four of 14 passes for 28 yards, with no touchdowns and three interceptions before getting pulled at halftime.
When asked what thoughts he had on why Mattucci struggled, Kennedy simply said, “None.”
Farr responded with his finest game of the season. The former basketball standout at Case High School completed seven of nine passes for 80 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions.
And the Raiders responded to Farr’s presence. With 5:03 left in the third quarter, Howard Triplett scored on a 14-yard touchdown to pull the Raiders to within 21-7.
They maintained that momentum early in the fourth quarter, when Farr found Jordan Payne for a 18-yard touchdown pass. Payne, a former Park standout who is coming off tears to both of his Achilles tendons, has 10 receptions for 165 yards and three touchdowns in the Raiders’ last two games.
But the Chaos’ defense was also effective, holding the Raiders to 234 yards. And after Farr’s touchdown pass, the Chaos clamped down, even though the Raiders continued to threaten.
“We kept moving the ball,” Kennedy said.
Triplett, who sat out the second half of the Raiders’ victory over the Rockton Rush last week with a shoulder injury, rushed for 90 yards on 22 carries. But the other Raiders running backs struggled, accounting for just 36 yards on 12 carries.
The Raiders were led defensively by defensive back J.D. Hardy, who had four solo tackles, three assists, 2.5 tackles for loss and half a sack.
The Chaos won despite being whistled for 14 penalties totaling 90 yards. The Raiders had six penalties for 45 yards.
Despite the loss, Kennedy was encouraged by much of what he saw.
“The guys started out slow and weren’t playing well offensively in the first half,” Kennedy said. “But they rallied in the second half, they came out with a lot of energy. Momentum swing our way. We had our chances.”
The Raiders play another road game Saturday when they play the Milwaukee County Chargers in a 6 p.m. game Saturday. They close out the regular season with home games against the Rock County Rage Aug. 4 and the Quad City Raiders Aug. 11.
