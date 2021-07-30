Racine Raiders: Team looks to rebound in crucial game on the road

Kennedy is expecting a similar challenge Saturday night.

“They’re just so well coached and they play hard,” he said. “They played so hard when we played them in the league championship game in ‘19. I was so impressed by their effort. Teams that are champions just never quit and that’s what they do.

“They’ve got so many talented guys and they’ve got the heart and the will to win.”

Making this game more difficult will be the absence of Triplett. Kennedy has a policy of not disclosing injuries and he would only reveal that Triplett would not play Saturday night.

Considering Triplett is such a big part of what the Raiders do offensively, he will obviously be missed. Triplett has rushed for 647 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries this season. He also has caught eight passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Second to Triplett in rushing yardage for the Raiders this season is Morris, a converted safety. He has rushed for 84 yards on 14 carries.

“Howard is a big, big part of what we do offensively with his leadership, his athletic ability and and his will to win,” Kennedy said. “He’s a big part of what we do, so there’s big shoes to fill there.