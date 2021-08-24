Racine Raiders: Team heading back to field, hosting Blue Devils on Saturday

After taking off their first weekend of the summer, the Racine Raiders return to Horlick Field for the first time since Aug. 7 this Saturday.
The Raiders have lined up the Southern Lakes Blue Devils, a former member of the Mid-States Football League, for a 7 p.m. game. Saturday’s matchup will serve as a tune-up for the Raiders, who play a first-round MSFL playoff game Sept. 11 at Horlick Field.
Raiders general manager Robbie Harrington had been contacting teams for a game this weekend. The Raiders have not played since defeating the Lincoln-Way Patriots 12-6 on Aug. 14 and coach Wilbert Kennedy didn’t want to have his team idle for so long heading into the playoffs.
“Robbie reached out to to like 25 teams,” Raiders president Matt Nelson said. “A lot of them didn’t want to play because their season was over already and a lot of them didn’t want to play because they were in the playoffs in their respective leagues. And some teams just didn’t want to play period.
“And then we got contacted by the Blue Devils in our own backyard. So it worked out pretty good.”
The Blue Devils (7-3, 6-3 Northern Lights Football League) should present a challenge Saturday. They most recently played Aug. 7, when they lost 22-16 to the Rockton Revolution in the first round of the Northern Lights League playoffs.
There are some connections between the Raiders and Blue Devils, who played in the MSFL in 2018 and ‘19. Blue Devils coach Tom Hawkins was once a member of former Raiders coach Jordan Kopac’s staff. And Blue Devils quarterback Chris Walsh played for both Horlick High School and the Raiders.
The Blue Devils, who are in their 18th year of existence, had the second-ranked offense in their league, Hawkins said.
“The Raiders were looking for some competition and the guys were like, ‘Hey, why don’t we get together and play this game?’ “ Hawkins said. “I said, ‘OK, let’s get the guys together.’ We weren’t planning on getting together until Aug. 28, when we were going to start looking at tournaments.”
The last time these two teams played, the Raiders won 66-0 in a second-round MSFL game at Horlick Field Aug. 24, 2019.
After Saturday’s game, the Raiders will host either the Lincoln-Way Patriots or the Chi City Ducks in a first-round MSFL game Sept. 11.
If the Patriots defeat the the Chicago Cardinals this weekend, the Raiders will play the Ducks. If the Cardinals upset the Patriots, the Raiders will play the Patriots.
If the Raiders win, they will travel to play the Illinois Cowboys in a second-round game Sept. 18. The MSFL championship game will be played Sept. 25.