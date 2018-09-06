In what was almost certainly their high-water mark of the season so far, the Racine Raiders found a way to defeat the Wisconsin Hitmen in June.
Eleven weeks later, the Raiders will need a repeat performance in the Mid-States Football League Northern Division championship at Hart Park Saturday night in Wauwatosa. If the Raiders fall short, their season will likely be finished.
When the Raiders hosted the defending MSFL champion Hitmen at Horlick Field June 23, Racine had struggled in a 27-14 loss to the Lincoln-Way Patriots the previous week. Determined to make amends, they held the potent Hitmen offense to 222 yards and intercepted highly-regarded quarterback Dylan Kelly twice.
That defensive performance was vital because the Raiders were held to 167 yards and averaged just 3.4 yards per play that night.
"We played them tough," Kennedy said. "We were very physical. I think we were more physical than they were that game and that was why that was the outcome.
"We left some points out there. Our offense was struggling at different points of the game and the defense was out there quite a bit. That's when I knew we had something special with our defense."
Considering the Hitmen outperformed the Raiders in just about every statistical category that night, they will certainly be looking to settle the score Saturday — especially with a berth in the MSFL championship game at stake.
"That's their mindset," Kennedy said when asked the payback angle. "They are the No. 1 seed. But I can't concern myself with that. All we can do is get ourselves ready, have the right mindset and play hard football, like we've been playing."
The Raiders' defense will likely have to step it up even more in the rematch because there are some factors working against them. The biggest is that Howard Triplett, who rushed for 115 yards and scored Racine's only touchdown against the Hitmen, was lost for the season Aug. 4 with an injury.
How crucial was he to the Raiders that night? The other five players who carried the ball for them had rushing totals of seven, four, three, minus-two and minus-21 yards.
Another issue is that several of the players who will suit up Saturday will not be at full strength, Kennedy said, even though the Raiders have only played once since Aug. 4.
"We're still really banged up," Kennedy said. "Out of a 60-man roster, we're suiting up 42 or 43 guys. We've had some really bad injuries this year.
One player who could be a game-changer is quarterback Mitchell Farr, who did not play in the first game against the Hitmen because of an injury. In his last two games, Farr has completed 20 of 35 passes for 435 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
The Raiders will have to deal with Kelly and running back Trevor York, both of whom will try to atone for sluggish performances against the Raiders in the first game. Kelly passed for 159 yards, but did not throw for a touchdown and had those two interceptions. York was held to 31 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
"They have a lot of good athletes," Kennedy said. "They have Trevor York in the backfield. I coached at Badger High School when he was there and he's a phenomenal athlete.
"And Kelly is a special football player. He usually rises to the challenge, so we're hoping we can get after him."
If the Raiders win, they will play the winner of the Patriots and Chicago Chaos game for the overall MSFL championship on Sept. 22. That game will be played at Horlick Field even if the Raiders don't advance that far.
And then what?
Kennedy said he will leave his options open to play in a national tournament if the Raiders advance to the MSFL championship and not necessarily win it.
"We've got to get to the league championship before we decide any of that," Kennedy said. "My thought is it depends on where I think we're at as a team."
