For the second straight week, the Racine Raiders will hold their Wednesday practice at Gilmore Middle School with no game on tap for Saturday.
It’s good from the standpoint that the Raiders are beat up physically as another long season draws to a close. But it’s also a negative because an inactive team regresses into a rusty team.
By the time the Raiders play again — they host the Rock County Rage Aug. 25 at Horlick Field in a first-round Mid-States Football League game — they will have been inactive for 21 days.
That’s an eternity during a football season.
They were supposed to close the regular season Aug. 11 at Horlick Field against the Quad City Raiders, who have folded. Efforts to find a replacement opponent for that date or for this Saturday, which is a bye week before the playoffs, did not work out.
So what was supposed to be a one-week break before the playoffs has tripled. How do players feel about this?
“It kind of goes both ways,” veteran linebacker Deveron Davis said. “We’ve got a lot of bruises as a team, so it’s a time to heal up as a unit.
“But it’s a bad thing because any time you’ve been sitting so long, you come back rusty. We’ve had a couple seasons where we’ve come back rusty and it didn’t play in our favor.”
Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy also has concerns about the long stretch of no games.
“You never like to have that type of time off, especially in semi-pro, where you’re only practicing one time a week,” he said. “So there’s a lot of things that can go wrong. You can get rusty and guys aren’t working out on a regular basis like they do when you’re practicing and having a game every week.
“Not having any live action, the game speed will be a little different when we get back out there. That part of it hurts. It helps us from the standpoint of injuries because we have so many injuries, so the rest will do us good. But you don’t have much time to work on your timing. Practice speed is just not game speed.”
Wide receiver D.J. Smith put more value into this extended stretch of no games. When the Raiders (8-5, 6-4 MSFL) lost to the Rage 20-16 Aug. 4 — their most recent game to date — left guard Mike Nikolai was lost for the season and leading rusher Howard Triplett also suffered a serious injury.
With several other players beaten up, Smith feels it’s all about having the time to recuperate.
“I feel that it’s a great thing, to be honest,” Smith said. “We’re beat up and we need to heal up. It’s the end of the season and everybody’s doing what they need to to stay in shape. If we don’t know what we’re doing by this time of the season, we don’t deserve to win.”
Serving as a motivation for the Raiders is having another shot at the Rage. The Raiders outgained the Rage 355-312 in total yards that night, but let the game slip away at the end.
The Raiders are looking forward to a do-over against a team they feel they should have defeated on that night.
“We want to play them again,” Davis said. “We shouldn’t have lost the first time. Now is the time to get back where we lost track the first game. We had a lot of issues that game. We weren’t playing 100 percent, some people were playing without focus and, with our lack of numbers, that played into the hands. So, hopefully, we can make adjustments do what we need to do to secure the victory.”
Smith has similar sentiments — especially now that Mitchell Farr has settled into the starting quarterback role.
“I feel we should have come out on top in that game,” he said. “We definitely can make some corrections. Mitch is just now getting back into the swing of things and I think he can definitely lead us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.