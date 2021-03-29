Racine Raiders: Team announces 2021 schedule

“In the past, you would look at your schedule and you’d have a couple of games that were kind of soft games, so to speak. Not this year. Every game is going to be a tough game. It’s going to be a real good season.”

With the recent loosening of Safer Racine restrictions in response to the pandemic, Nelson is planning on all home games being played at the newly renovated Horlick Field. It will mark the first time since the Raiders fielded their first team in 1953 that they will play all of their home games on an artificial surface.

“Right now with the high schools, they’re only allowing 200 fans in the stands,” Nelson said. “But we’re hoping by the time we play, we’ll be further along the line and we’ll have more fans in the stands.

“People are doing all the right things like getting their COVID shots and being diligent in their mask wearing.”

Nelson also said there is a chance the Raiders will be finding a new site for their Wednesday night practices. They have practiced at Gilmore Middle School, a few blocks west of Horlick Field, for years, but adequate lighting has been an issue there.

“We have to take a look at either doing something about the lighting there or finding some other facility,” Nelson said.