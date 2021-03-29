Racine Raiders: Team announces 2021 schedule

Barring any setbacks, the Racine Raiders will open their Mid-States Football League schedule Saturday, June 5 with a 260-mile trip to Indianapolis. Their opponent will be the Marion County Crusaders.
But plans are in the works to possibly give fans a sneak preview of the team one week earlier with a preseason game. Raiders general manager Robbie Harrington is working on scheduling a game for May 29.
The Raiders’ first MSFL game at home is June 19 against the Lincoln-Way Patriots. The MSFL playoffs are scheduled to start Aug. 28.
The Raiders, who haven’t played since Nov. 2, 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, have announced a 10-game schedule. That could be expanded to 12 games if dates on May 29 and July 3 are filled.
There is one big change this season. MSFL teams will no longer be split into the Richhart and Thomas conferences.
“We have 10 teams and we’ll play each team once,” said Raiders president Matt Nelson, who has that same title with the MSFL. “And we’ll play one team twice.”
Why the change?
“Most of the teams are in Illinois and there’s so much parity,” he said. “We just want to go that way. We’ve got seven or eight teams in the league that are definitely dominant teams.
“In the past, you would look at your schedule and you’d have a couple of games that were kind of soft games, so to speak. Not this year. Every game is going to be a tough game. It’s going to be a real good season.”
With the recent loosening of Safer Racine restrictions in response to the pandemic, Nelson is planning on all home games being played at the newly renovated Horlick Field. It will mark the first time since the Raiders fielded their first team in 1953 that they will play all of their home games on an artificial surface.
“Right now with the high schools, they’re only allowing 200 fans in the stands,” Nelson said. “But we’re hoping by the time we play, we’ll be further along the line and we’ll have more fans in the stands.
“People are doing all the right things like getting their COVID shots and being diligent in their mask wearing.”
Nelson also said there is a chance the Raiders will be finding a new site for their Wednesday night practices. They have practiced at Gilmore Middle School, a few blocks west of Horlick Field, for years, but adequate lighting has been an issue there.
“We have to take a look at either doing something about the lighting there or finding some other facility,” Nelson said.
That will have to be determined in the near future since the Raiders’ first practice is scheduled for April 21. That is three days after a tryout is held at the Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.
“I haven’t had a whole lot of contact with the guys,” said Wilbert Kennedy, who has been the Raiders’ coach since 2014. “I’ve mostly talked with the coaches. I let our captains from last season know that we’re having a tryout on the 18th.
“I always felt that the majority of our guys are going to come back. They just wanted to play football (in 2020), so I didn’t have any problem with guys going anywhere and playing. I wasn’t overly concerned about guys not coming back.”
If most of the veterans return, the Raiders should be set for another strong season. In 2019, the Raiders were 14-0 before losing 42-35 to the Detroit Ravens in the Midwest Tournament championship game at Horlick Field.
