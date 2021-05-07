Racine Raiders: Team adds Horlick grad, All-State running back Garcia

Garcia was crucial in Horlick’s perfect 2017 regular season with a strong performance against Franklin, a perennial state power. On Oct. 6, 2017, Garcia churned for 130 yards and touchdowns of 42 and 31 yards in a 21-7 victory over Franklin during a misty night at Horlick Field.

Two months later, when Garcia was named the county’s Player of the Year, that night was still fresh in the mind of Franklin coach Louis Brown.

“He reminds me of (Denver Broncos running back) Melvin Gordon because he was so fluid,” Brown said at the time. “He’s a kid, to be honest, if he gets everything in order, he’s athletic enough to play at the NFL level. I don’t say that about too many kids, but he has that kind of athletic ability.”

Even before the arrival of Garcia, who played for Highland Community College in Kansas, the Raiders were established offensively. With him lining up at wide receiver, the Raiders could be a force starting when they open their season May 29 with a preseason game against the Columbus Fire at newly renovated Horlick Field.

Mitchell Farr returns at quarterback after completing 131 of 256 passes for 2,151 yards, with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2019. He joined the Raiders in 2017 after playing predominately basketball at Case and is still developing.