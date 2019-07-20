MANITOWOC — Mitchell Farr kept hanging in there.
Because of that perseverance, the running of Howard Triplett and another fine defensive performance, the Racine Raiders edged the Manitowoc County Chargers 24-23 Saturday in a Mid-States Football League game at Ron Rubick Field in Manitowoc.
Going into their bye week, the Raiders are 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the MSFL. They maintained a one-game lead over the Wisconsin Hitmen in the MSFL's Richhart Conference.
Farr, who had been removed from the game earlier after struggling, threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Smith with 2:12 remaining to give the Raiders a 22-17 lead. He then ran for a two-point conversion to give the Raiders a crucial seven-point lead.
They ended up needing it.
Quarterback Marcus Alfaro Jr., brought the Mariners right back, completing a 7-yard touchdown pass to Auton Terry to pull Manitowoc to within 24-23 with 1:36 left. The extra-point attempt by Jordan Endries failed, allowing the Raiders to escape with a narrow victory.
But the Raiders, whose defense had not been scored upon since the season opener June 8, almost let this one get away.
With 2:22 left in the third quarter, Alfaro ran two yards for a touchdown to give the Mariners a 17-14 lead. Considering how much the Raiders had been struggling offensively — they were intercepted three times, lost two fumbles and were 1 for 13 on third-down conversions — Alfaro's touchdown could have been the dagger.
Instead, the Raiders chipped away. And it started with a defense that limited the Mariners (2-3 overall, 2-3 MSFL) to 145 yards on 55 plays.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, cornerback Jaerael Bell tackled Mariners running back Wes Dimmick in the end zone for a safety. The pulled the Raiders to within 17-16.
Farr, who had briefly been replaced by Tony Henner, returned to the game with 6:29 to play. And behind the running of Triplett, who rushed for 167 yards on 31 carries in the game despite Manitowoc frequently loading up the box, the Raiders drove down the field.
On fourth and nine at the Mariners' 21-yard line, Raiders kicker T.J. Hearn attempted a 38-yard field goal — one yard longer than his longest successful kick this season. Hearn's kick was one yard short and the Raiders continued to trail by one point with 2:42 to play.
The Raiders, using their timeouts, forced the Mariners to punt with 2:21 to play. And then Farr lofted his touchdown pass to Smith, who had five receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the game.
After a harrowing last two minutes of the game, the Raiders were able to head home with a perfect record.
While the Raiders' defense allowed only two fewer points Saturday than they had in their six prior games, that unit was still outstanding.
Alfaro was able to complete just 9 of 34 passes for 145 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Mariners running backs were held to minus-12 yards on 21 attempts.
They had three sacks for 22 yards in losses. And perhaps most impressively, the Mariners were 0 for 14 in third-down conversions and failed to convert one fourth-down conversion.
The Raiders started on a promising note when Farr completed a 42-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Smith 58 seconds in the game to take a 7-0 lead.
But by the end of the first quarter, the Raiders found themselves in a hole for the third time this season.
First, Jordan Endries kicked a 38-yard field goal to pull the Mariners within 7-3 with 1:30 left in the first quarter. Thirty-nine seconds later, Farr was intercepted by Michael Quinchia who returned it for a touchdown, giving the Mariners a 10-7 lead.
Farr regrouped to throw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Smith with 13:58 left in the second quarter, putting the Raiders back on top 14-10. That's how it stayed until Alfaro rallied the Mariners to a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter, setting up a wild finish.
The Raiders are off until Aug. 3, when they hit the road again to play the Hitmen in a crucial showdown.
