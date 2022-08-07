Racine Raiders secure No. 2 seed for playoffs with victory over Hitmen

Fans wishing to watch the live YouTube video of Saturday night's Mid-States Football League showdown between the Racine Raiders and Wisconsin Hitmen missed an inspiring performance.

Because of equipment issues that the broadcast team worked tirelessly to rectify throughout the evening, little of the Raiders' 29-22 victory was able to be seen during a night when the temperatures at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Wauwatosa was in the high 80s.

But take it from Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy: It was something to see. With his undermanned team again doubling up at several positions on both sides of the ball, the Raiders (5-4 MSFL) secured the No. 2 seed for the MSFL playoffs with their gutsy victory.

The Hitmen are also 5-4 in the MSFL. But the Raiders have the tiebreaker for the playoffs after winning both regular-season games (the Raiders defeated the Hitmen 35-34 June 11 at Horlick Field).

After finishing out the regular season Saturday with a 7 p.m. non-league game against the Lawrence Yard Dawgz of Kansas at Horlick Field, the Raiders will take a week off before hosting a first-round playoff game Aug. 20. Kennedy believes the Raiders will play either the Hitmen or the Midway Marauders that night.

"The guys were great tonight," Kennedy said. "I just loved the effort. It was hot, we're low on numbers, we had some guys going both ways — (linemen) Gage Zahradnik and Jordan Baker-Gallagher were both going both ways — and Anton (Graham) went almost every play. He was spent.

"It's what these guys have been doing the last few weeks, man. They've been grinding and grinding and just giving it everything they've got. And it paid off."

A major boost was the return of receivers Jordan Payne and Will Norwood, each of whom were not available the previous two games, which the Raiders lost. Their presence was especially crucial since Joe Garcia, last season's MSFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, did not play for the second straight week because of an injury.

Payne caught eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. His 25-yard scoring reception from Mitchell Farr with 11:10 left in the first quarter staked the Raiders to a 7-0 lead.

Then it was Norwood's turn. His 18-yard TD catch from Farr with 9:17 left in the second quarter gave the Raiders a 14-0 lead.

Justin Billiott rallied the Hitmen to a brief 16-14 lead in the second quarter with touchdown passes of 52 yards to Saquan Dockery and 5 yards to Orlando Nickerson. Billiott passed for two-point conversions after each of those touchdowns.

But Howard Triplett, who rushed for a game-high 76 yards despite the absence of tackles Isaiah Trussell and Terrence Clark, regained the lead for the Raiders when he ran for a 12-yard touchdown with 1:42 left in the second quarter. Farr passed to Jersey Eickhorst for the two-point conversion and the Raiders led 22-16 at halftime.

Midway through the third quarter, Billiott threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ricardo Williams to tie the score at 22-22 (the extra-point kick failed). Williams played for the Raiders this season until only recently.

And then Farr, who completed 20 of 31 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns, struck again. With 12 minutes to play, he found Eickhorst for a 16-yard touchdown pass and the Raiders held on for a crucial 29-22 victory.

Billiott drove the Hitmen to the Raiders' 19-yard line with four seconds to play. But Graham and Baker-Gallagher sacked him to end the game.

Norwood was a welcome return after catching four passes for 51 yards and a score. But the unsung hero might have been Eickhorst, who had four receptions for 67 yards and a TD and a two-point conversion catch. Eickhorst's touchdown reception was his first of the season.

"Jersey's been so solid all year long and he's been making great plays for us," Kennedy said. "Now you start adding Payne and Norwood back in the mix and it really opens up our passing game.

"Garcia is still hurt. When you have all those other guys out there together, it makes us a much more dynamic offense. Howard ran the ball hard and the offensive staff did a nice job mixing things up.

"The coaches did and outstanding job, the players did an outstanding job and I'm happy. I'm going to be driving home with a smile on my face the whole way!"

Baker-Gallagher had two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. Graham, the new varsity coach of the Case football team, had three solo tackles, two assists, an assist and 1.5 tackles for loss. Jordan Danowski, a Waterford High School graduate, had six solo tackles and an interception.

Erick Sanders, the Raiders' punter, also helped the cause by playing cornerback for the first time this season.