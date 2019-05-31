The Racine Raiders will be opening their season a week later than expected.
They were supposed to play a non-league game against the Chillicothe (Mo.) Swarm Saturday night at Horlick Field. But Raiders management was informed late Thursday night that because of flooding in Missouri, they would not be making the nearly 500-mile trip to Racine.
Raiders' president Matt Nelson oversaw an effort to find a last-minute replacement for Saturday night, but was unable to find a team.
(General manager) Robbie Harrington and (broadcaster) Don Wadewitz worked together to try and contact teams," Nelson said. "We put out feelers for 17 teams. We got a call back from a few teams who said they would love to come up, but they've already got a game scheduled."
Instead, the Raiders will open with a 7 p.m. non-league game against the Grand Rapids (Mich.) Seminoles Saturday, June 8 at Horlick Field. It will begin a stretch of five home games in six weeks for the Raiders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.