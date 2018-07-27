The Racine Raiders will see some familiar faces on the other side of the field come Saturday night when they play the Milwaukee County Chargers.
The Chargers’ offensive coordinator is Matt Kallin, a former Raiders offensive line standout for many years. The team’s wide receiver coach is Chris Samz, who played tight end for Racine alongside Kallin. On defense, the Chargers feature former Raiders linebacker Nate Harris.
But despite having ties to one of the nation’s most notable minor league football operations, the Chargers have not found much success on the field this season.
Milwaukee comes into Saturday’s Mid-States Football League game at Hart Park in Wauwatosa without a win (0-6). The Chargers are at or near the bottom in almost every offensive and defensive category in the league statistics.
The team has been shut out in three of its six games, including a 21-0 loss to the Chi City Ducks last Saturday. That followed a 36-0 loss to the Wisconsin Hitmen on July 14. The Chargers have scored only 21 points this season and have allowed 194.
Still, Raiders head coach Wilbert Kennedy isn't about to take the Chargers lightly.
"You can't look past anyone," Kennedy said. "Whether they're struggling or not, they're still out there trying to win football games. We just have to focus on what we need to get done to win and hopefully get closer to making the playoffs."
Chargers head coach and owner Scott Bolin didn't have much to say about his team's performance so far. "There are a few things I could put my finger on, but I don't really want to talk about them," Bolin said.
The team did lose some players from last season, when the Chargers made the MSFL playoffs, but Bolin didn't say who or how many. "Every team loses players every year," he said. "When you do, you have to rebuild."
According to the MSFL statistics, the Chargers are led on offense by quarterback Antoine McKinney II, who has completed 11 of 39 passes for 89 yards and has been sacked 13 times. He has rushed for 123 yard on five carries, but has fumbled six times, losing four of them.
Milwaukee’s main weapon seems to be wide receiver Antonio Fontanez, who has caught 10 passes for 236 yards. He also returns punts and kickoffs.
The Chargers’ empty season is a far cry from last season. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 16-14 last August, getting a 24-yard field goal from Sam Nisler with 1:35 left to win the game. That contest actually started June 17, but was suspended because of heavy rain and lightning.
Racine also beat the Chargers 28-18 in 2016, the Chargers' first season in the MSFL.
Meanwhile the Raiders (6-4, 4-3 MSFL) have their own issues to iron out this weekend. The special teams collapsed last Saturday in a 21-14 loss to the Chicago Chaos, snapping a four-game winning streak. Chicago scored two touchdowns on punt returns and returned a blocked field goal 95 yards for another score.
The consequences came at practice the week. "We spent quite a lot of time with the special teams," Kennedy said. "There was a lot of changes in personnel. You will see a lot more starters on special teams."
Quarterback RJ Mattucci, who started the game, was intercepted three times and was replaced by Mitchell Farr. Behind Farr, the offense moved the ball, but couldn’t come up with the tying score in the last seconds of the game.
Farr, who was the team's original starting quarterback, will start Saturday and D.J. Brown will be the backup, Kennedy said. "This is Mitchell's game," he said. "He was our first starter and he got hurt. He's in the process of coming back. We want him to get his confidence back."
The defense, however, continued to play at a high level, shutting down the Chaos. Chicago gained only 111 yards in total offense on 34 plays. The Raiders defense throttled the Chaos' running game, gaining only 36 yards on 21 carries.
"We played well enough to win last week," Kennedy said. "We're getting better at running the ball and passing the ball."
And Kennedy isn't worried that his old friends know anything about the Raiders that could be used against them. "Matt wanted to be a coordinator and I was fully behind him doing that," Kennedy said. "I don't wish him a lot of luck this weekend. But this is just a game and we're still friends. We changed stuff so I don't think they will know what we are doing out on the field. Like every other game, it comes down to executing."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.