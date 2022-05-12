Racine Raiders ready for new season

RACINE — Jordan Payne has a dream that goes something like this:

The 2012 Park High School graduate finds a way to squeeze in another season of football even though he was sworn in as a police officer for the Kenosha Police Department Jan. 3. His availability will depend on what work shift he is ultimately assigned, but Payne is hoping to contribute toward the Racine Raiders winning a minor league championship this season.

That journey starts Saturday night when the Raiders open their season with a 7 p.m. game against the Michigan Gators at Horlick Field. It will be the first of seven home games in the first eight weeks of the season for the Raiders.

“That would be great, to ride off into the sunset with a championship!” the 28-year-old game-breaking receiver said. “That would be the ultimate goal because I’m not getting any younger. That would be a great opportunity if we could win one more as a team and then I could officially call it in.”

Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy has a dream of his own. After a frustrating 2021 season, during which the Raiders went 11-4 and were ousted in the first round of the Mid-States Football League playoffs, Kennedy’s dream is for his team to regain its championship mojo.

That would be the pre-COVID year of 2019, when Payne made a succession of clutch spectacular plays to lead the Raiders to within one victory of playing in the national championship game. Their season ended only after a 42-35 national semifinal loss to Detroit Ravens Nov. 2 at Horlick Field.

There was little of that magic last season, when the Raiders battled injuries and inconsistency on offense. It all added up to packing away their equipment two months earlier than they did in 2019 (the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

“This year, we will not have taken the previous year off,” Kennedy said. “We had a lot of injuries last year and I think that had a lot to do with taking the year off (in 2020). Guys weren’t coming in the shape they’re normally in.

“Everybody was so confined during that period that you couldn’t get to the gym and you had to do makeshift workouts and stuff. So I think that hurt us. That was the biggest problem.

“Now we have a year behind us and things seem to be back to normal. We’ve got quite a few new faces.”

Another issue last season was an up-and-down offense. Despite the presence of Payne, who returned to the Raiders in July after playing in the Champions Indoor Football League, and fellow receiver Joe Garcia, who was the Mid-States Football League’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, the offense seemed to lack something.

Part of the issue was that offensive coordinator Chris Hicks was dealing with some family issues and wasn’t always available to the team.

Kennedy hopes that issue will be resolved with the return of Matt Nelson, a former Raiders tight end. Nelson, who is president of both the Raiders and the MSFL, was offensive coordinator when former Raiders quarterback Craig McClelland was setting passing records from 2011-14.

“Matt’s very organized and he runs a very disciplined type of offense,” said Kennedy, who was a former teammate on the Raiders with Nelson. “I’m not going to say exactly what the offense is because I don’t want to tip guys off, but the guys have picked up the concepts.

“We’re further ahead in our offensive scheme now than we were last year and the guys seemed to grasp hold of it very well. We’ll see how it plays out Saturday when we actually get some live competition.”

One bonus for the Raiders will be getting to hold their regular Wednesday night practices under the lights and on the artificial turf of Horlick Field. Previously, the Raiders had to travel several blocks west of Horlick Field to the dimly-lit grass field of Gilmore Middle School.

“It’s been great,” Kennedy said. “The biggest part of being down here on the game field is our spacing. We’re actually getting in our formations right, we’re getting the right spacings, we’re getting true looks.

“When you’re dealing with where we were before, it was an unlevel playing field and guys didn’t know exactly where they were on the playing field. And as coaches, we couldn’t see how things were unfolding.

“Here you can see it all. And also, you’re playing on a nice surface, so we’re not having as many problems with the tweaks, like sprained ankles. We’re still getting that, but not like we were before.”

Once again, Mitchell Farr will be the Raiders quarterback. Howard Triplett, the Raiders’ leading rusher the last several seasons, will also be back.

Farr’s primary targets will be Garcia and, if it works out with his schedule, Payne.

“Whenever we can have Jordan here, that’s just a huge plus for us,” Kennedy said. “We’re hoping things can work out. He’s just such a dynamic player. With him and Garcia out there and the other weapons we have, it creates huge problems.

“You just can’t say enough about Jordan Payne and what he brings to the table.”

