RACINE — After a three-week stretch of no games, the pertinent question is whether the Racine Raiders can re-start their engine in time for the Mid-States Football League playoffs.
Sure, these guys have pride. But they also have families, jobs and other responsibilities that might have dulled their competitive edge during the last 21 days. So while the Raiders will have improved overall health with two major exceptions after having the time to heal, will they have any momentum?
That question will be answered Saturday night when the Raiders host the Rock County Rage in a first-round Mid-States Football League game at Horlick Field. These are the same Rage who defeated the Raiders 20-16 Aug. 4 in what is Racine’s most recent game.
“Especially when you haven’t played in three weeks, it’s very hard to stay focused and have your eye on the prize,” right guard Caleb Gwin said. “But that’s what the coaches are for — to keep us motivated.”
Working against the Raiders in Saturday’s rematch is that two of their best players — running back Howard Triplett and left guard Mike Nikolai — have been lost for the season with injuries. Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy has a policy of not disclosing what the injuries are.
But working in the Raiders’ favor is this: Kennedy believes he has more-than-adequate replacements for Triplett and Nokolai. And more important, the circumstances from Aug. 4 strongly suggest the Raiders should have defeated the Rage that night.
Just ask quarterback Mitchell Farr.
“Defensively, I think we let too many deep balls go,” Farr said. “They (the Raiders’ defensive backs) said it themselves. And offensively, we didn’t execute on our plays. I had two interceptions (one in the red zone) that I shouldn’t have thrown.”
And just ask running back Austin Tenner.
“We had a lot of miscues, myself included,” Tenner said. “I had three fumbles (two that were recovered by the Rage) and that can’t happen in this game at all. We’ve got to keep the ball in our hands and I know that their defense can’t stop us as long we we stick to our game plan.
“We want to keep our defense off the field and have them rested. Then they’ll shut them down for sure.”
For the Raiders to be able to do that, they’ll have to make adjustments on offense. Triplett, who rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries against the Rage before getting injured, will be replaced by a committee of running backs that has impressed Kennedy.
“We’re strong at running back,” Kennedy said. “We have Tenner, (Tom) Benko, hopefully (Daeon) Farris is back, we’ve got (Kadeem) Liggins ... I’m confident with the backs we have. And, also, we still have (receiver) Troy Collier who can play tailback.
“So we still have options. Is it going to change the way we do things? Probably a little bit. I don’t see our play-calling changing much. We’ll be changing personnel to fit what we want to do.”
Replacing Nikolai at left guard will be Kingston Wynn, who has played on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Raiders.
“He’s super strong,” Gwin said of Wynn. “He’s one of the strongest guys I’ve ever met. If you’ve got to get two yards, he’s the one guy you want in there because he’s going to bull people over. And he’s played for six or seven years now, so he knows what he’s doing.”
The bottom line is this: If the the Raiders can slow down Rage quarterback A.J. Fredericks, who passed for 267 yards and two touchdowns in the earlier matchup, if they can reduce their four turnovers, and if Triplett’s absence can be minimized, this is a game Racine should win.
“The Rage have a very good football team and I think the guys underestimated them, figuring they were a new team in the league,” Kennedy said. “When you see film, you think the team is not as good as they are.
“We won’t make that mistake again. We have the higher seed, but they beat us here, so I guess we’re the underdog. I don’t mind that. But we’re definitely going to have to make sure we take them seriously as go after them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.