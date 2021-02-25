Racine Raiders plan on resuming competition

Are you ready for some football? The Racine Raiders certainly are.
Team president Matt Nelson, who has that same title with the Mid-States Football League, has announced that the Raiders will resume competition this season. After several attempts to start the 2020 season, Nelson reluctantly announced June 17 that the MSFL was abandoning efforts because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It marked the first time since 1977 that the organization was dormant.
But Nelson said Thursday that there will be a season — even if the Raiders have to play outside of Racine’s city limits because of pandemic restrictions that have been in place since last year. Horlick Field was refurbished with artificial turf last year but no high school games were played at the venue last fall because of restrictions enforced by the city.
“We’re going to move forward with the season — a typical season like we normally would have,” Nelson said. “And hopefully by the time the season starts, things will be back to somewhat normal.”
If restrictions are still in place once the season starts, Nelson said arrangements will be made to play at alternate sites. He declined to reveal what they are on the record because plans are still being made.
“We have some contingency plans where we can play some games away from Horlick Field if we have to,” Nelson said. “So they would be away-home games, so to speak.
“We’re going to come up with a couple of contingency plans, but we are going to go forward with the season.”
The Raiders are coming off a memorable season in 2019, when they went 14-0 before losing to the Detroit Ravens 42-35 in a national semifinal game Nov. 2 at Horlick Field.
Wilbert Kennedy, who has been with the organization as a player, assistant coach and head coach since 1989, is thrilled the Raiders will finally have the opportunity to pick up where they left off.
“I’m excited that we’re going to be able to get the guys back out there,” said the 54-year-old Kennedy, who led the Raiders to their most recent national championship in 2014, his first season as head coach. “We’re going to try to get back to some kind of norm with everything that’s been going on.
“It’ll be nice to be able to get back together again and for guys to have fun with friends and family and the fans who can get out to watch some football again. It’s great to get back to normal again, man, because it’s been so crazy.”
The Raiders will host a tryout March 18 at the MOSH Performance Center in Franklin. Nelson said no schedule has been finalized, but he hopes MSFL teams will start playing in mid-June.
Does Kennedy anticipate any problems reassembling a team after such an extended layoff? Not at all.
“I would say probably all of them,” he said when asked if he has a feel for how many veterans are returning. “I think a good number of them are coming back.
“They were disappointed there was no season last year. I wished them well and I told them that everyone was welcome to come back. The guys I’ve spoken to said they just wanted to play and they got an opportunity to play last year (with other teams). That’s what they needed to do.
“There were guys who didn’t play last year. It was an individual’s choice. But there’s a lot of guys who put the word out that they’re coming back. I think we’ll have quite the turnout for a tryout.”
If Horlick Field is available this season, Raiders players will be playing home games on artificial turf for the first time since the organization fielded its first team in 1953. Nelson and Kennedy have contrasting perspectives on that.
“That’s a beautiful field,” said Nelson, who added that teams outside the MSFL have expressed interest in playing the Raiders on the new surface. “I’m excited for the fans and the players. It’s going to be phenomenal. They did a great job with that field.”
Kennedy, who battled in the muddy trenches for 20 years as a defensive lineman for the Raiders, has mixed emotions.
“I hate all artificial turf, but the guys love it, so I’m happy for them,” he said with a laugh before adding, “I know my feet aren’t going to get all muddy and wet anymore.”