Racine Raiders plan on resuming competition

“I would say probably all of them,” he said when asked if he has a feel for how many veterans are returning. “I think a good number of them are coming back.

“They were disappointed there was no season last year. I wished them well and I told them that everyone was welcome to come back. The guys I’ve spoken to said they just wanted to play and they got an opportunity to play last year (with other teams). That’s what they needed to do.

“There were guys who didn’t play last year. It was an individual’s choice. But there’s a lot of guys who put the word out that they’re coming back. I think we’ll have quite the turnout for a tryout.”

If Horlick Field is available this season, Raiders players will be playing home games on artificial turf for the first time since the organization fielded its first team in 1953. Nelson and Kennedy have contrasting perspectives on that.

“That’s a beautiful field,” said Nelson, who added that teams outside the MSFL have expressed interest in playing the Raiders on the new surface. “I’m excited for the fans and the players. It’s going to be phenomenal. They did a great job with that field.”

Kennedy, who battled in the muddy trenches for 20 years as a defensive lineman for the Raiders, has mixed emotions.