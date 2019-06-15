It started with a 95-yard kickoff return by Davontae Ransom.
By the time this Mid-States Football League game was over on a cool night at Horlick Field, the Racine Raiders had defeated the Southern Lakes Blue Devils 42-0 in a Mid-States Football League game and improved to 2-0.
The Raiders dominated in all facets of the game, from total yardage (258-92), to first downs (22-9) to time of possession (35:27-23:51). And after suffering seven turnovers last Saturday in a 53-18 victory over the Grand Rapids Seminoles, the Raiders had none this time.
“The guys started out kind of slow,” Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said. “It was such an emotional game last week — guys were getting up for the first game of the season and they were so excited — that we looked a little flat the first half.
“We played with much more passion in the second half.”
Howard Triplett, who broke his left ankle in a game last August, had his second impressive outing. After rushing for 229 yards against Grand Rapids, Triplett gained 105 yards and scored three touchdowns on 17 carries before Kennedy pulled him in the third quarter, when the Raiders had taken a 36-0 lead.
His touchdown runs covered 2, 16 and 10 yards.
“Howard was just playing his type of football,” Kennedy said. “He was running hard, the offensive line was doing a real good job — they were getting a nice push — and they had some nice holes and gaps for him to hit.
“With a guy like Howard, when you give him a little daylight, he can make something happen.”
Mitchell Farr, starting at quarterback, completed 8 of 17 passes for 80 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions. Tony Henner, the Raiders’ 37-year-old backup who wasn’t expected to play because of a leg injury, came in to complete 4 of 5 passes for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Most importantly to Kennedy, both managed an offense that did not have any turnovers.
“That was big,” he said. “It was good to see the guys take care of the football. The offensive linemen did a much better job keeping their linemen occupied, so we weren’t getting those tipped balls that were getting intercepted last week.
“The guys (Farr and Henner) weren’t forcing things. Henner got a chance to play and he looked better. His leg was feeling better. He threw some real nice passes. And Mitch threw some real nice passes.
“So that situation is looking much better.”
Henner’s touchdown pass covered four yards to Tom Benko.
Also stepping up was the Raiders’ defense, which produced a safety and a touchdown.
The safety came in the second quarter when linebacker Deveron Davis tackled running back Dyrell Clark in the end zone. In the third quarter, Daquan Smith returned an interception for a touchdown to give the Raiders a 29-0 lead.
The Raiders allowed 92 total yards, intercepted two passes, had two sacks and allowed just 24 rushing yards on 16 attempts.
Davis led the Raiders with four solo tackles, one of a loss, and two assists.
“The defense pretty much picked up where they left off last week,” Kennedy said. “They were flying to the ball, making plays and breaking things up. If they keep doing that every week, that’s just going to give us opportunities to win more games.”
The Raiders play their first road game of the season next Saturday with a 6 p.m. MSFL matchup against the Milwaukee County Chargers.
