When the Racine Raiders open their season Saturday night, there’s a veteran quarterback you will see for the first time with this team.
Consider yourself privileged when you see this man taking snaps.
As of this writing, he doesn’t know what his uniform number will be. And it was questionable until a couple days ago whether he would even play Saturday because he was not able to attend the Raiders’ weekly Wednesday practice.
But Tony Henner can be excused for not making that practice.
The Ranger Platoon Sergeant for an infantry brigade combat team had been in military training at Marsailles, Ill., this week. He’s been an Army man of 20 years who has done two tours of combat duty in Iraq — in 2005 and ‘07 — and he’s seen the kind of horrific stuff that had him awakening in a cold sweat in the middle of nights once he returned home.
At the age of 37, he wants to help the Raiders in any way he can, even if it’s in a reserve role. That’s his mindset these days: Team first, Tony Henner second.
It was once just the opposite.
As a student at Milwaukee Thomas More High School in the late 1990s, Henner was admittedly selfish, disrespectful and had no drive. His grades were consistently a disaster and he barely graduated.
“I never got into drugs,” he said. “It was all just the other stuff.”
Henner realized he needed a massive fix in his life and he looked to the United States Army to provide that for him. There was a reason for that.
He used to watch old war movies with his father, James, as a boy. One that especially connected with him was, “Battleground,” a 1949 epic starring Van Johnson about the 101st Airborne Division being trapped by the Germans during the Battle of the Bulge.
“I saw what they went through and how hard you had to be to survive those elements in the winter and still fight a war and keep your mind in it,” said Henner, now a sergeant for a police department he declined to name.
The film focused on soldiers working together to survive and that stuck with Henner. By the summer of 1999, he looked to the military to apply meaning and purpose to what had been an insignificant life.
“I kind of needed to straighten myself out,” he said. “I needed to leave for awhile.”
The kid who couldn’t be bothered to challenge himself quickly became a young man who was tested to the extreme. That started when he was shipped to Fort Knox in Kentucky in August 1999 and he ultimately found himself spending his days trying to stay alive in remote battlegrounds while performing his enormous duties.
Death was always in his neighborhood and sometimes it knocked quite forcefully on his door.
While serving mostly in Balad in Central Iraq, Henner lost three buddies in combat. One of them had lost three limbs.
What was the most scared he was during his days in Iraq?
“I was in a route clearance element and I saw a roadside bomb go off and completely engulf the truck that my best friend was in,” he said. “He made it, but at the time it really sank my heart. I thought I was losing my best friend.”
In 2016, Henner attended Ranger School, which he said said was, “by far the hardest thing I’ve ever done.” But he also sees it as the pinnacle of his military career.
To put it mildly, the three segments of training over four months in Fort Benning, Ga., the Appalachian Mountains and the Florida swamps were hell on earth.
“You’re sleep deprived like you wouldn’t believe,” he said. “That really hammers home leadership and how to work as a team.”
After experiencing all of this, does anyone want to suggest that Henner can’t lead the Raiders?
Understand, Henner is no novice. Despite never having played football in high school, Henner had a productive career for the Wauwatosa Spartans of the Ironman Football League from 2008-14 and for the Wisconsin Hitmen of the Mid-States Football League from 2015 through last season.
He’s with the Raiders because he likes the team culture and he feels he still has more to offer. And if Mitchell Farr, the only other quarterback on the Raiders’ roster for the time being, ends up with the job, Henner will be his biggest cheerleader.
He just wants to help out in any way he can because it’s not about him anymore.
It’s about being there for others.
“His experience is more impressive than anything,” new Raiders offensive coordinator Chris Hicks said. “I know his vision on the football field is phenomenal. And I don’t think age is really a factor besides maybe running out of the pocket.
“He’s more like 31 or 32 how he plays the game.”
The 6-foot, 220-pound Henner has the physical presence. And one couldn’t ask for a better leader after what he has experienced during the last 20 years.
“It taught me there’s a bigger picture than myself and not to be selfish,” Henner said of being in the Army. “It dropped me to the ground and built me back up. It taught me respect for leadership.”
Here’s a young man who has earned plenty of respect himself.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.