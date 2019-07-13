RACINE — Emcee Joe Mooney perhaps set the tone when he introduced members of the 1989 world champion Racine Raiders at halftime Saturday night at Horlick Field.
And then this version of the Raiders came out and played similar to that vintage team of 30 years ago after a sluggish first half.
Quarterback Mitchell Farr might have played the finest game of his three-year career and the Raiders’ defense kept its scoreless streak going in a 35-0 Mid-States Football League victory over the Fox Valley Force before a crowd of 916.
The Raiders (6-0, 4-0 MSFL) have now outscored their opponents 243-24, including 190-6 in five league games. The only touchdown they allowed in those MSFL games came on a punt return.
Are the Raiders for real? That’s a difficult question to answer considering the Raiders have seen little in the way of elite competition. What can be said with certainty is this team has considerable potential.
“The defense is doing just a great job,” Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said. “Pete Deates, our defensive coordinator, does a tremendous job of game planning. He puts the best best people in the best situations. The defense seems to get better every week.”
In their most recent domination, the Raiders held the Force (2-2, 2-2 MSFL) to 22 yards on 38 plays. Two Force quarterbacks completed 2 of 13 passes for minus-five yards and were intercepted twice. And the running back accounted for 27 yards on 25 attempts.
“They’re very physical,” Force coach Matt Crooks said. “Granted, our offense has been struggling to find its identity and, obviously, our numbers are low (the Force suited up 26 players Saturday night).
“But it doesn’t take away from what Racine has done. They just beat you methodically. They’re fundamentally sound and they’re where they’re supposed to be every play for the most part.”
If the Raiders’ defense maintains that level of play and Farr continues his level of play, some big things could be in store. Farr, a former basketball standout at Case, completed 10 of 18 passes for 179 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
He completed touchdowns of 2 yards to Lawerance Peters and 25 yards to Terrence Fitch in the second quarter. Twenty-four seconds into the third quarter, D.J. Smith turned on the afterburners for a 63-yard touchdown pass.
A few minutes later, Farr stumbled while dropping back to pass and then recovered to throw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Smith. That set up a 32-yard touchdown run by Howard Triplett, who also scored on a 13-yard run six minutes into the game.
“I think I played pretty well,” Farr said. “I missed some passes that I probably would normally have hit. I’m in my third year now, so I’m starting to get more confidence more in the pocket and trusting my guys up front.”
Smith is seeing a game-changing quarterback develop before his eyes.
“Mitch has grown a lot and our whole team has grown a lot,” he said. “We had confidence in Mitch last year. We got to the conference championship, so we knew who our starter was when we came in.
“Now he’s taking everybody’s suggestions and he’s able to make plays happen.”
Brandon Blake was Farr’s favorite receiver, catching six passes for 52 yards. Triplett led the rushing attack with 76 yards on just nine carries.
With two road games and a bye coming up, the Raiders won’t be back at Horlick Field until Aug. 10, when they wrap up the regular season. At that point, the Raiders may be charging into the postseason undefeated for the first time since 2016, when they lost in the MSFL championship game.
“We’re still making some mistakes and we’re having a problem starting kind of slow, so that concerns me,” Kennedy said. “But there’s a lot of talent, so we’ve just got to get going sooner.
“”We’ve got to jump on teams sooner. That’s going to help us. I’m feeling pretty good about our team right now, but I’m not sure how good we are yet because of the slow starts.
“But I know we have a lot of talent.”
