As 52-year-old Wilbert Kennedy sat back in the Racine Raiders coaches office Wednesday night at Horlick Field, he reflected on a familiar name.
Shannon King, quarterback for the Milwaukee County Chargers, who the Raiders play Saturday night in their first road game of the season, has been around seemingly forever. He's been playing so long, in fact, that Kennedy has a unique perspective on the 44-year-old quarterback.
That's because Kennedy, who last played in 2009, was once chasing King on football fields.
"Shannon King has always been a very dangerous football player," Kennedy said. "He can throw the football, he runs real well ... I'm not sure how old he is, but he can still fly. So Shannon King is a huge problem.
"I remember years ago when I was playing, Shannon King beat us by himself. He took the game in his own hands and beat us because we couldn't contain him."
The Waukegan native, who has been playing minor-league football since 2003, made the conversion from wide receiver to quarterback several years ago and shows no signs of diminishing skills despite his age.
The Chargers opened their season last Saturday with a 21-12 loss to the Wisconsin Hitmen, who won the MSFL championship in 2017 and made it back to the title game last year before losing to the Lincoln-Way Patriots 19-10 at Horlick Field last year.
In the game last week, King completed nine of 25 passes for 61 yards, with a touchdown and an interception, and rushed for 68 yards on eight attempts.
"The thing for me is competition is competition," King said. "You know how some teams are better than others and when you get teams like the Hitmen or Raiders or Patriots, you get up for those teams. They get your competitive juices flowing because you know they're going to bring something and it's not going to just be an easy game."
How does King feel about their Raiders, who have outscored their first two opponents 95-18 this season?
"I've watched some film on them and they have a pretty good team," he said. "They've always been a decent team. They've struggled in recent years. I think that's because some of these new teams are getting a little notoriety, where players are venturing out to these other teams.
"A lot of these players used to go to the Raiders because they've had the best organization around at that time. I've always competed against Racine, even when I was in Lake County when I first started semi-pro ball with the Chiefs. So I'm pretty familiar with them."
Just how dominating the Raiders truly are may take weeks to determine, when they get to the meat of their schedule. But Kennedy has been encouraged by what he's seen so far.
When the Raiders defeated the Southern Lakes Blue Devils 42-0 last week, they did not have a turnover after having seven the previous week. And they maintained possession of the ball for more than 35 minutes while averaging 4.6 yards per play.
Kennedy credited much of that success to a much deeper offensive line, which features former Horlick All-State guard Jordan Gallagher at left tackle.
"We were able to sustain drives," he said. "Gallagher had a nice game, Robert Collier had a nice game, Ryan Gails is Mr. Consistent, he controls the offensive line — he's the anchor — and another offensive tackle, Thomas Smith, played a real good game, too.
"And the younger guys who came in, like Matt Nelson (son of Raiders president Matt Nelson). Having him is a big help because he can play really any of the positions. He's really going to help us out at center, backing up Gails and playing at guard because he's got good feet."
Meanwhile, the Raiders' defense was just as impressive last week, limiting the Blue Devils to 24 rushing yards on 16 attempts. The Raiders also allowed just seven completions in 22 attempts and intercepted two passes.
For Kennedy, that success started up from with players who include Anton Graham, Gage Zahradnik, Najee Parker, Michael Rachal and Armani Goodwin.
"The defensive line has been doing their job," Kennedy said. "They've been controlling gaps, getting after the quarterback and they're not getting pushed around. They're a little undersized at times, but they're not getting pushed around."
Among the other defenders who have impressed Kennedy so far are linebackers DiQuan McRae, Aaron Hilliard and Deveron Davis and defensive backs Tottie Ruffin, Davonte Ransom and J.D. Hardy.
"We're a little thin at linebacker just in numbers, not with talent," Kennedy said. "But they've been doing a good job flowing to things and creating problems for teams. And we've got hybrids like Torrie, who can play safety and backer. We can move him all over the place.
"So there have been a lot of real positive things on the defensive side of the ball."
Wadewitz, Trudel enter Hall
If you tune into WLIP to listen to Saturday's game against the Chargers in Milwaukee, you won't be hearing the familiar voice of Don Wadewitz. The longtime voice of the Raiders will be in Canton, Ohio for his induction into the American Football Association Hall of Fame.
Wadewitz, who has been broadcasting Raiders games since 2003, will be joined by Mark Trudel, a defensive tackle for the Gladiators/Raiders from 1985-94. Trudel was named Most Valuable Player of "The Snow Bowl," the 1989 World Championship game in Canada.
Kennedy has a deep respect for the newest players with Racine ties to be named to the AFA Hall of Fame, which numbers 36.
When asked about Wadewitz, Kennedy said, "I'm happy for Don. It's a great honor. The work that he puts in as an announcer and all the other work he does for the Raiders, he's a class act. He puts so much work and effort and enthusiasm into it. He's fun to listen to, he's a fun guy to sit down and talk to ... I'm glad to see him honored for all the hard work he's put in. It's paid off for him."
Kennedy lined up on the defensive line with Trudel starting in 1989, when Kennedy joined the Raiders. They were teammates on national championship teams in 1989 and '92.
"He was the starting defensive tackle when I got here and he played next to (Kurt) Kampendall," Kennedy said. "I never had more fun playing next to somebody in my life. That guy always had a big smile on his face and he loved to play the game.
"I'm so happy he got in. I wish it would have been sooner, but I'm glad it came for him."
