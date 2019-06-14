Wilbert Kennedy considered the question for a moment before answering.
He had been asked whether this edition of the Racine Raiders may eventually compare to his first two teams as head coach, which went 26-3 during the 2014 and '15 seasons. The 52-year-old coach didn't discount the question, but he did have a caveat.
"I think we're deeper in some areas on this team, but the other team ... man you just had so many great players," Kennedy said.
At that top of Kennedy's list was Craig McClelland, who he felt might have become the best quarterback in minor-league football during his four-year stint with the Raiders from 2012-15.
But it sure appears that another great Raiders team could be in the making based on the players Kennedy had routinely lauded this season. They did nothing to discredit that projection when they opened their season with a 53-18 non-league victory over the Grand Rapids Seminoles last Saturday.
Sure, there were some ugly moments, most notably the five interceptions, two which were returned for touchdowns, between starter Mitchell Farr and newly-acquired 37-year-old veteran Tony Henner.
What comforts Kennedy is the reasons for those interceptions are easily explained and easily corrected.
From a mechanics standpoint, Kennedy believes that his offensive line, which featured several young players at times last Saturday, must improve on a few techniques.
"The quarterbacks had time to pass," he said. "I thought they did a nice job pass blocking. That thing that they failed at in their pass blocking was occupying that defenders' hands. We had too many balls that were batted, which caused some picks.
"So we worked this week on keeping the defenders' hands down. We worked on getting a better drive after our initial hit and making sure we're occupying those guys so they're not just standing up at the line of scrimmage and blocking passes."
The other reason was solely physical. Henner is dealing with a leg injury suffered during practice leading into that game and was intercepted three times. One came in the red zone, which was returned for a touchdown.
Kennedy questioned after the game whether he should have played Henner at all.
"He didn't have much pop on the ball and he had some balls that died on him and a couple that sailed," Kennedy said. "It definitely hampered his ability to throw the ball and throw with the accuracy he's had in practice.
"We're going to take our time with him and make sure he gets healthy. But it's definitely nothing serious where it's season ending."
Assuming Henner doesn't play Saturday night in a Mid-States Football League against the Southern Lakes Blue Devils, Mitchell Farr will be the only quarterback in uniform. What contingency plan does Kennedy have?
"Well, that I can't disclose," he said. "I have some secret weapons that I can't disclose. We'll see how the game plays out."
However the quarterback situation shakes out this season, Farr or Henner are going to be surrounded by a wealth of talent that only appears to be getting deeper. By some point in July, the Raiders should have back left offensive tackle Isaiah Trussell and wide receiver Jordan Payne, two of their best players last season, who played for different teams in the Champions Indoor League this spring.
"One of my coaches talked to Jordan Payne and he should be back fairly soon," Kennedy said. "We're pretty much waiting for his season to be done, but he's definitely planning on playing.
"And then Trussell is getting ready for his playoffs, so we're hoping to have him in July."
With the comeback of running back Howard Triplett, who suffered a broken left ankle last August, the Raiders could be downright scary in time. Triplett rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries last Saturday.
"Howard's a very talented young man," Kennedy said. "He's got good size, he's got good speed, he runs strong and he's really starting to feel comfortable with the zone blocking scheme."
