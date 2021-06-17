Racine Raiders: Jones has turned into a master sacker

Nick Jones honestly didn’t know if he wanted to be at the Racine Raiders’ practice when he was convinced to show up May 26. But he did know this: He wasn’t going to go through the motions once he was there.
So the defensive end did what he always does while wearing shoulder pads. He chased quarterbacks all over the Gilmore Middle School practice field. He kept his pedal the metal even if he had mixed emotions about showing up.
“I was going to give it my all once I got there,” he said. “I was going to go all-out. That’s how I do things in general.”
Jones just couldn’t help himself even though his circumstances have changed since 2019, when piled up 12.5 sacks in his first season with the Raiders.
COVID-19 had changed his perspective about things. He is trying to develop his business, Jones Athlete & Performance Factory, in Ingleside, Ill., where he lives. Jones also wants to be there as much as possible for Nick Jr., his 7-year-old son.
Did he really want to play football anymore? Jones, who turns 28 on July 12, wrestled with that question for more than a little while.
But once fellow defensive end Anton Graham and Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy led Jones to the water, he didn’t hesitate to drink.
“I talked to Anton and I talked to coach Wilbert earlier that week (of the Raiders’ practice on May 26) about coming out and Anton had some really nice words for me,” Jones said.
Jones sat out the Raiders’ first game — a 26-23 loss to the Columbus Fire May 29 — because he had already made plans with his son for that day at a point when he didn’t know whether he was returning. But in the two games since, Jones had been a terror.
He menaced the Marion County Crusaders with three sacks during a 28-0 victory June 5 in Indianapolis. One week later in a 35-6 victory over the Leyden Lions, Jones produced three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Is the 6-foot-2, 235-pound Jones the same player he was in 2019? Nope. He’s way better.
“For two years, I did nothing but work out,” Jones said. “So who I was two years ago is different from who I am now because I’m probably stronger than I’ve ever been after training and getting to the gym so often.
“I’m probably stronger than I’ve ever been, faster than I’ve ever been and more confident than I’ve ever been.”
This new and improved version of Jones will be on display at Horlick Field for the first time this season Saturday night when the Raiders start a stretch of five consecutive home games. The new artificial surface at Horlick Field will help Jones’ explosiveness all the more.
Jahamal Hardy, the Raiders’ first-year defensive coordinator, has had the luxury of setting up his defense with No. 48 holding down the left end. The results have been spectacular.
In Jones’ two games this season, the Raiders have allowed quarterbacks to complete just 14 of 50 passes for 99 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions.
The run defense has been just as imposing, with the Crusaders and Lions combining to rush for minus-four yards on 44 attempts.
Certainly, this success has been a group effort. But Jones has more than done his part.
“A lot of teams we play now run a spread offense and they don’t use tight ends a lot,” Hardy said. “Once he gets going, if they do try to put another man on him, it frees Anton or Gerald (Bester). So he frees up a lot of people just from getting after it with his motor.”
Graham is just one the players Jones frees up.
“He’s the X-factor,” Graham said. “When he’s on the field and he gets going and he starts doing his thing, he’s fun to watch and he makes a difference. It forces teams to bring that extra help, either with a tight end shifting or a running back coming over. You can’t leave him one on one. And if you do, he’s going to abuse you the whole game.
“So when you get a guy like that going, it just opens everything up for the defense. It frees up the guy next to him, who happens to be me sometimes, so that’s obviously nice. And it allows our linebackers and our DBs to just play in space. They don’t have to worry about blitzing, they don’t have to worry about filling as much.
“We can just worry about playing football and having fun.”
Football is fun for Jones, as well. He’s piling up sacks as he flies below the radar.
“Since I’ve been playing football, I’ve been super overlooked,” he said. “I don’t know why because I’ve been producing. Teams have to respect me, teams have to game plan against me, but for some reason, I’m overlooked.
“I’m not very verbal, I don’t have an ego. I just play ball. I do my little sack dance and I walk away.”
Expect that to happen a great deal this season.
