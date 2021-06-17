Racine Raiders: Jones has turned into a master sacker

In Jones’ two games this season, the Raiders have allowed quarterbacks to complete just 14 of 50 passes for 99 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

The run defense has been just as imposing, with the Crusaders and Lions combining to rush for minus-four yards on 44 attempts.

Certainly, this success has been a group effort. But Jones has more than done his part.

“A lot of teams we play now run a spread offense and they don’t use tight ends a lot,” Hardy said. “Once he gets going, if they do try to put another man on him, it frees Anton or Gerald (Bester). So he frees up a lot of people just from getting after it with his motor.”

Graham is just one the players Jones frees up.

“He’s the X-factor,” Graham said. “When he’s on the field and he gets going and he starts doing his thing, he’s fun to watch and he makes a difference. It forces teams to bring that extra help, either with a tight end shifting or a running back coming over. You can’t leave him one on one. And if you do, he’s going to abuse you the whole game.