RACINE — The streak was seemingly about to end.
After 12 consecutive quarters of not allowing a touchdown, the Racine Raiders’ defense was backed up to its 15-yard line after a pass interference penalty.
Surely, the Illinois Cowboys could cover this much ground midway through the fourth quarter Saturday night in a Mid-States Football League game at Horlick Field.
But they never did.
Not against this defense.
The Raiders ended up winning 17-6, with the only stain on this masterpiece being an 84-yard punt return by Darius Moffett with 4:16 left to play.
“You hate to see the defense play like that and then give up a score on special teams,” Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said.
After their 4-0 start (3-0 in the MSFL) this much can be said about the Raiders: Their offense needs work. So do their special teams. But the defense? Well, this could be the best unit the Raiders have had in years.
“To be honest with you, this is what the Racine Raiders’ defense is,” said linebacker Deveron Davis, who is in his 11th season with the team. We all play as a unit and everyone steps up at any given moment. That’s what we do.”
And they’re doing it with a great deal of home-grown talent, including linebacker Cameron Hetland (Horlick) and defensive back Channing Schultz.
Without each of them stepping up with huge plays, the defense’s scoreless streak easily could have ended Saturday night.
With 11:43 left in the first quarter, the Cowboys (4-2 overall, 1-2 MSFL) had a fourth-and-goal at the Raiders’ 4-yard line. But Cowboys quarterback David Skowronski was then intercepted by Schultz in the end zone, ending the threat.
Hetland might have had the biggest play in the game. Following that pass interference penalty, the Cowboys had that first-and-goal situation on the Raiders’ 15. But Cowboys quarterback Kyle Davis fumbled the shotgun snap and Hetland scooped up the ball after roaring in on a blitz.
“Both outside linebackers were coming off the edge and we had been seeing how they were running stuff,” said Hetland, a 2015 Horlick graduate. “They had been bringing receivers in motion and they were running sweeps off that, so I kind of anticipated what they were going to do because the motion came from the other side.
“I felt the receiver cracking down on me, I stayed with my blitz, the opportunity presented itself and I was fortunate enough to get the fumble recovery.”
Cowboys coach Kevin Burage put the blame more on his quarterbacks, who combined to complete 8 of 20 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns.
“It’s not anything they did in particular, to be honest,” Burage said when asked about the Raiders’ defense. “They’re a great organization, they stick with their schemes and they believe in their schemes.
“But at the same time, we just had terrible quarterback play. There’s no other way around it. There’s no other way to put it. They capitalized on the mistakes by our quarterbacks and they did what they’re supposed to do.”
The only thing holding back the Raiders at this point is an offense that has yet to establish an identity.
Raiders quarterbacks Mitchell Farr and Tony Henner combined to complete 8 of 15 passes for 65 yards, with no touchdown and one interception.
The rushing game was not much more impressive against a good Cowboys defense, churning out just 85 yards on 28 attempts — an average of just three yards per carry. Only Howard Triplett, who rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown on 21 attempts, was a consistent difference maker on offense.
The Raiders’ other scoring came on a 30-yard field goal by T.J. Hearn in the first quarter and a 38-yard punt return by Troy Collier in the second.
Kennedy is clearly expecting more from that side of the ball.
“We left some points on the board on offense,” Kennedy said. “We’ve got to take a look at the film and see what we’re doing on offense. But they’re a good football team and you’re not going to beat everybody 40 or 50 to nothing.”
But this much is evident: As long as the Raiders’ defense continues playing at this level, they will be in every game.
Davis led the way with six solo tackles, two assists and an interception. Anton Graham had a sack and three tackles for loss. Najee Parker and Cornelius Evans also had sacks. Jordan Scott had the third interception.
“Everybody does their job,” said defensive end Nick Jones, who recently joined the Raiders. “I haven’t been part of a defense like this in a long time where I just worry about my job and not everybody else’s job.
“I’m a defensive end and I have to contain the edge. That’s all I have to worry about. Everybody else does their job.”
