As the Racine Raiders head into their season opener June 1, coach Wilbert Kennedy is taking the glass-is-half-full approach.
Sure there are concerns. The quarterback situation will again be unsettled with just two candidates — Mitchell Farr and 37-year-old Tony Henner — in the mix for the time being. And Kennedy has some concerns about the depth of his offensive line once again.
Furthermore, two of the Raiders’ best players last season — wide receiver Jordan Payne and offensive lineman Isaiah Trussell — have moved on. Both are playing in the Champions Indoor Football League this summer.
On the positive side, leading rusher Howard Triplett, who suffered a serious knee injury last August, is back. So is a talented group of young players who have impressed the 52-year-old Kennedy, who enters his sixth season as Raiders coach.
“Our last few practices, we’ve had some really good sessions,” Kennedy said. “We have a lot of talent at receiver and a lot of talent at defensive back. We’re thin on linemen. Hopefully, we’ll pick up a couple more linemen.
“Our skilled players, I’m real happy with. And the linemen that we have, although they’re young and they’re probably going to be forced to be be involved sooner than we probably expected, I see a lot of promise in them. l’ll be excited for them to get their opportunity, but I’d like to see more depth.”
At least in the early going, Farr and Henner will be getting the snaps at quarterback. Farr, a former basketball standout at Case who joined the Raiders in 2017, impressed Kennedy with his continued development last season. Henner, a longtime quarterback at this level who once had combat duty in Iraq, will also be contending for playing time.
Kennedy is unaware of the status of Steve Morris, a first-team Associated Press All-State quarterback for Horlick in 2008, who was also supposed to be contending for the starting position this season.
“Those are the only two we have right now,” Kennedy said of Farr and Henner. “I haven’t seen Steve Morris in several weeks, so I don’t know what’s going on with him.”
Farr and Henner will have the luxury of handing off to Triplett, the Raiders’ leading rusher last season who was injured Aug. 4 and missed the last three games. The last of those three was the Raiders’ season-ending 15-13 loss to the Wisconsin Hitmen in the second round of the Mid-States Football League playoffs Sept. 8.
“He looks really well,” Kennedy said. “He looks like he’s fit, nothing appears to be bothering him and he’s been able to do every drill we’ve been doing. He has no limitations, so he looks like he’s ready to go.”
Raiders president Matt Nelson, who is doubling as president of the MSFL this season, has been impressed by what he’s seen of the team so far.
“We’ve got a lot of good talent,” Nelson said. “There’s a lot of excitement with the players, so I’m really looking forward to seeing what those young kids can do. We’re looking at a future with these young kids.”
In other Raiders updates:
- For the first time in several seasons, Raiders broadcasts will feature a strong signal. Every game, Don Wadewitz’s play-by-play can be heard on WLIP (1050 AM).
- For the first time in team history, fans will be able to order tickets online on the Raiders’ website.
- The Rock County Rage, who the Raiders were supposed to play on the road July 27, has dropped out of the league. Nelson said the Raiders will likely be off that weekend.
