When the Racine Raiders hit the road Saturday for a game against the Manitowoc County Mariners — a first-year team in the Mid-States Football League — an old rivalry will be revived, in a sense.
This one goes back to Vince Lombardi's Green Bay Packers, when the Raiders had a classic rivalry with the Manitowoc Chiefs. It ended after the 1975 season, when the Raiders folded for two years and were re-born as the Gladiators in 1978.
Older Raiders fans recall those days. And T.J. Schouten, general manager and defensive coordinator of the Mariners, says this old rivalry is still a pleasant memory in the Manitowoc area.
"This was back in the '60s and it was in the CSFL (Central States Football League)," Schouten said. "And they always talk about how the Chiefs and the Raiders were a very big rivalry. They always went back and forth with their games. The one I hear about is 1969, when the Raiders beat the Chiefs 22-13."
That game at Horlick Field was played Oct. 4, 1969, the same night Lew Alcindor (later Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) made his debut with the Milwaukee Bucks. Larry Grimes rushed for three touchdowns and the Raiders intercepted five passes to give Racine that 22-13 victory.
A half century later, there is the potential for another classic showdown, even though the Raiders are steaming along with a 6-0 record while the Mariners are 2-2, but have played only three games because of a forfeit victory over the Rock County Rage. They have been outscored 69-46 in those three games.
Consider that the Mariners won the Wisconsin State Football League three straight times from 2015-17, during which they went 31-1. They had a 29-game winning streak during that three-year stretch.
Schouten said 15 to 20 players remain from those teams, which could mean an interesting matchup Saturday night.
"We have a lot of great players on our defense," he said. "It's just a matter of getting everybody on the same page. Some of them have been around a couple of years.
"The one guy who really stands out is (defensive end) Mason Czekala. He's going to be a relentless pass rusher and he's also going to play the run excellent. He's a very hard guy to get a block on. He played at UW-Stevens Point and he's a guy who really disrupts things."
The Mariners' offense has been adequate so far. Quarterback Marcos Alfaro has completed 26 of 56 passes for 417 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions. He has a home run threat in Martin Ellis, who has five receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown.
Running back Tamar Scott, a former standout with the disbanded Door County Destroyers, has gotten off to a slow start with 52 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
"We are a mixture between split-back running and four-wide passing," Schouten said. "What has picked up for us the last couple of games is our offensive line. The first game, they kind of had a rough go and the last few games, they've stepped up to where we've been able to get 10, 15 yards here and there at a crack. And our quarterback has a lot of time to throw the ball."
Meanwhile, the Raiders are still trying to find out how good they are. While they have outscored their first six opponents 243-24 and have not allowed a defensive touchdown since the season opener, they have yet to be tested by an elite opponent.
Obviously, all Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy can go by so far is what he's seen. And other than his team being stuck in a trend of started out slowly in games, Kennedy hasn't had a lot of complaints.
The offense has been anchored by running back Howard Triplett, who has rushed for 330 yards and six touchdowns on 51 carries in four MSFL games this season. And then there's that defense.
"The guys are playing really well as a team," Kennedy said. "Howard has his standard outings. He hasn't had any fall off. And (quarterback) Mitchell Farr continues to improve.
"Defensively, you can't really single anyone out because the whole defense is playing so dang well. They're playing absolutely lights-out right now and it's great to see."
But that doesn't mean Kennedy doesn't have his concerns about the Mariners.
"They've had some misfortune," Kennedy said. "They don't travel as well as they'd like, but we've got to go up there, so they'll be at full strength. I know they have a good quality team. They've got quite a few players from Door County, so I know they've got a good football team. They've got good athletes and I've seen their size.
"I expect it to be a real tough contest. They're 2-2, but I don't think their record reflects what kind of team they really are."
