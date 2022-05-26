Racine Raiders game canceled this Saturday

After an impressive start to their season, the Racine Raiders are getting an unwanted long Memorial Day weekend.

The Raiders' nonconference preseason game against the Wisconsin Raptors, scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Horlick Field, has been canceled. Raiders president Matt Nelson was informed Sunday that the Raptors will not be making the trip.

"They said they had a lot of hurt players and they wouldn't be able to field a full team," Nelson said. "It's Memorial Day weekend, so we're going to give the players some time off to spend with their families.

"Once they come back next Wednesday (for the Raiders' weekly practice). it's going to be a long grind until the championship game."

The Raiders will resume play June 4 against the Illinois Cowboys. It will be the Raiders' opener in the Mid-States Football League and their first road game of the season.

Then comes a stretch in which the Raiders play four consecutive home games. They will host the Wisconsin Hitmen June 11, the Midway (Ill.) Marauders June 18, the Chicago Birdgang June 25 and the Grand Rapids (Mich.) Seminoles July 2.

After that, the Raiders will have just two remaining home games during the regular season — July 16 against the Cowboys and Aug. 13 against the Leyden Lions.

The Raiders are 2-0 after defeating the Sheboygan County SaberCats 39-0 May 14 and the St. Paul Pioneers 29-7 last Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0