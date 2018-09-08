For a minute, for one crazy play, it appeared the Racine Raiders had done just enough to get to the Mid-States Football League championship game.
The Raiders trailed the Wisconsin Hitmen 12-0 late in the second quarter of Saturday’s MSFL Northern Conference title game at Hart Park in Wauwatosa. But the Raiders chipped away and narrowed the deficit to 12-7 late in the third quarter.
Then came the play that could have turned it around.
The play was a reverse pass with wide receiver Jordan Payne throwing the ball. But the exchange was bobbled and the ball fell the ground. Payne calmly picked it up and threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open D.J. Smith with 18 seconds left in the quarter.
The extra point kick gave the Raiders a 14-12 lead and seemingly the boost of confidence they needed to win and advance.
“The guys were really fired up after that play,” said Raiders head coach Wilbert Kennedy. “We had put ourselves in a position to win the game.”
But the Hitmen got a 37-yard field goal from former Raider Sam Nisler with 6:02 left in the game and defeated the Raiders 15-14.
The Hitmen (11-3) advance to the MSFL championship game on Sept. 22 at Horlick Field. Wisconsin will play the Lincoln-Way Patriots, which beat the Chicago Chaos 24-21 on Saturday night in the Southern Conference title game.
The Raiders (9-6) won’t go any farther. Kennedy said the team won’t play any more games in 2018. “We were invited to a national tournament, but I told the guys we had to make it a championship game to accept a bid,” Kennedy said. “We are done for the season.”
It appeared the Hitmen, who lost to the Raiders 13-10 at Horlick Field on June 23, tried to finish off Racine in a hurry. Just three minutes into the game, Monti Cooper returned a punt to give Wisconsin a 6-0 lead. Nisler’s 28-yard field goal with a minute left in the first quarter gave the Hitmen a 9-0 lead.
Another Nisler field goal—this one 25 yards long with 9:36 left in the half—made it 12-0.
The defense sparked the Raiders late in the first half. With 2:17 left, Joski Lyman intercepted a Tony Henner pass at the Hitmen 29. Less than 30 seconds later, Mitchell Farr threw a 23-yard touchdown to Payne and the Raiders trailed 12-7 at halftime.
The scoring pass was one of the few offensive bright spots for the Raiders. Racine struggled to run the ball against a tough Hitmen defense, finishing with -20 yards on 15 carries. Tom Benko, filling in for the injured Howard Triplett, who was lost for the season, gained 14 yards on six carries.
Racine also struggled to move the chains: The Raiders converted only one of 14 third-down chances in the game.
“They are absolutely a tough defense, probably the toughest in the league,” Kennedy said. “They gave us problems. We had some dropped balls and penalties (11 for 110 yards) killed us. You can’t play like that and win a game.”
Still, the Raiders almost did. After Payne’s astute recovery and long throw, the Raiders were leading 14-12 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Hitmen offense put together a drive and moved to the Racine 20, where Nisler booted his third field goal of the game to put Wisconsin back ahead 15-14.
The Raiders offense stalled on the next series and had to punt. The Hitmen took over at the Racine 11 with 4:33 left in the game. Wisconsin moved to the Racine 7 and went for it on fourth down. The Raiders defense held and, with 1:34 left in the game, Racine had one more chance to win it.
But a run for no gain and two incompletions led to a fourth down with a few seconds left. The fourth-down play never had a chance, Kennedy said, and the drive, the game — and the season — were over.
Farr completed 9 of 22 passes for 118 yards and threw a touchdown. Of the Raiders’ 172 total yards, 74 of them came on Payne’s touchdown pass to Smith.
The Hitmen gained 96 yards on the ground on 35 carries, led by running back Trevor York’s 69 yards on 20 carries. In all, Wisconsin gained 213 yards on 61 plays.
When the Raiders previously defeated the Hitmen 13-10 on June 23 they held the Hitmen offense to 222 yards and intercepted highly-regarded quarterback Dylan Kelly twice.
“We actually played much better in that first game against them than we did tonight,” Kennedy said. “Tonight we did not play well at all. The score might have been similar in those two games, but the way we played was not.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.