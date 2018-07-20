The goal, of course, is for the Racine Raiders to extend their winning streak to five games Saturday night when they play the Chicago Chaos in a Mid-States Football League game at Melrose Park, Ill.
As an aside, an elusive victory in Illinois would be most welcome for a team that appears to be coming of age.
Each of the Raiders’ three losses this season have been across the Wisconsin-Illinois state line, with one standing out as probably their weakest performance so far.
First, the Raiders opened with a 30-10 preseason loss to the Illinois Cowboys May 19. Two weeks later, they were edged by the Chi City Ducks 21-20. And in their most recent loss to date, the Raiders bottomed out June 16 in a 27-14 loss to the Lincoln-Way Patriots.
Does Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy place any stock in this 0-for-Illinois business?
Hardly.
“It has nothing to do with going to Illinois and winning a football game,” Kennedy said. “It’s all about the individual teams we play and the beginning of our schedule was very difficult. We played three tremendous teams down there and we fell short.”
A fourth team of that caliber is on tap Saturday when the Raiders start a two-game road trip. The Chaos (5-1 MSFL), who joined the league in 2017, feature a high-powered offense led by quarterback Chris Little and running back Devion Hodges.
Little has completed 64 of 127 passes for 1,224 yards, with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. But the Chaos’ biggest impact player appears to be Hodges.
He has caught 12 passes for 293 yards — an average of 24.4 yards per reception — and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 347 yards on 36 carries, an average of 9.6 yards per carry.
As if that’s not imposing enough, the Chaos’ arsenal also includes receivers Eric Stevenson and Jeremy Shadrick, who respectively average 26.8 and 15.9 yards per catch.
“They do a little bit of everything,” Kennedy said. “They use a little bit of trickery, they run a double-wing set, they like to run orbits and set sweeps out of that, they’ve a big, physical fullback and they execute what they do very well.”
On the Raiders’ side, RJ Mattucci may be creating some separation at quarterback, a position which has largely been unsettled the last two seasons.
The 21-year-old Chicago resident has the best statistics among the three Raiders quarterbacks, who also include Mitchell Farr and D.J. Brown. And he didn’t have a turnover for the first time last Saturday in the Raiders’ 38-21 victory over the Rockton Rush.
“A quarterback has to take what they give you and I think he did a good job of that,” Brad Dement, Rockton’s 38-year-old quarterback, said of Mattucci last Saturday night. “The defense was giving him some of the bubble screens and hitches and he took those. I thought he did a good job.”
So did Kennedy, who has liked everything about Mattucci except his penchant for turnovers earlier this season.
“RJ played very well last week,” Kennedy said. “He missed some things, but he did the thing I like the most. He took care of the football. He threw the ball well and the offense looked really good last week.
“I think that’s probably the most yards we threw for this year (182) and we ran the ball well. RJ did a very good job. Yeah, he’s created some separation.”
The emergence of Jordan Payne certainly helps his cause. The former NCAA Division I-AA All-American receiver from Alcorn State, who suffered two torn Achilles tendons in 2017, caught seven passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns last week.
Also helping the Raiders’ cause is that leading rusher Howard Triplett, who was held out of the second half last week with a shoulder injury, has been cleared to return. There is also the emergence of big-play specialist Austin Tenner, a 5-foot-4, 180-pound Park High School graduate who has broken several plays in the last few games.
“Every week, he comes ready to play,” Kennedy said. “He’s just a big play waiting to happen and we utilize him as a slot guy, as a running back and as a returner. He always seems to have that big play every game.”
If there’s a negative for the Raiders at the moment, it’s injuries.
“Generally speaking, we are banged up,” Kennedy said. “We’ve got some injuries in some key spots. I’m not going to disclose what those spots are or who they are. Some guys will be a game-time decision.”
