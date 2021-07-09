Racine Raiders: Eickhorst seizing all his sporting opportunities

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We interviewed some really strong candidates," Atanasoff said. "But Jersey came with glowing reviews from countless people that I trust. Most importantly, he's just a good, genuine person.

"On the coaching side of things, I think it's extremely difficult for a young coach to toe that line from 'I'm not the players' friend, but I also don't want to be too strict.' And I think Jersey has mastered that fine line because our players not only genuinely love him, they also respect the heck out of him."

While Eickhorst acclimates himself to his new full-time position at Prairie, he's been doing the same for the Raiders.

After starting for three seasons at Illinois Benedictine in Lisle, Ill., Eickhorst didn't play much as a first-year cornerback for the Raiders in the pre-pandemic season of 2019. But when Hardy, one of the leaders of the Raiders' defense, suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon during an early practice, Eickhorst was counted out to fill his sizeable shoes.

In other words, a cornerback with little experience was asked transition to safety and replace one of the most indispensable players on the Raiders.