RACINE — Their defense has now scored more points than it has allowed this season.
And their quarterback is playing about as well as he used to play basketball for Case High School, which makes him pretty darn special.
Add this up and the Racine Raiders appear all but indestructible these days. That was underscored once again Saturday night, when they rolled to a 66-0 victory over the Southern Lakes Blue Devils in a Mid-States Football League Richhart Conference semifinal at Horlick Field.
After a bye week for the Labor Day holiday, the undefeated Raiders (11-0) will host the Wisconsin Hitmen in the conference championship Sept. 7. The Hitmen advanced with a 34-0 victory over the Manitowoc County Mariners Saturday night.
"We came out here determined," wide receiver Jordan Payne said. "We had a goal on our mind to come out here and set the tone early and set the tone for the playoffs and I feel we did that.
"We were solid on all sides — offense, defense and special teams."
Third-year quarterback Mitchell Farr was more than solid. The former sharp-shooting guard for the Case basketball team continued to validate himself at the Raiders' long-term answer at quarterback, completing 12 of 15 passes for 243 yards, with five touchdowns and no interceptions.
Farr helped stake the Raiders to a 44-0 halftime lead, throwing touchdown passes of 15 and 52 yards to Payne, 48 yards to Brandon Smith and two yards to Lawerance Peters. He added a 28-yard scoring pass to Terrence Fitch in the third quarter.
It had been a slow progression for Farr, who did little to distinguish himself as a rookie in 2017 and missed much of last season with an injury. But he willed himself to succeed and he has done so in a big way this season.
"I tried to be the best I could be," Farr said. "As far as trying to be the guy, that was always in my mind coming out here from Day One. Anthony Wooden was the offensive coordinator my first year and I told him, 'I'm fighting for this job. I'm not coming in to be a backup.'
"It didn't work out that way my first year. But I'm doing film study now. My first year, I really didn't do that much because I wasn't confident in breaking down film. But I worked with the coaches and they taught me how to break it down. I see the tendencies now and that helps with being confident."
Farr directed an offense that piled up 386 yards and 21 first downs. The Raiders averaged 7.6 yards per play against a team they defeated 42-0 June 15 at Horlick Field.
Howard Triplett rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on eight carries before Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy gave him the rest of the night off. Payne, who played quarterback for the first time since he was a freshman at Alcorn State in 2012, ran for a touchdown. So did Jeremy Bland.
And then there was a Raiders defense that posted its sixth shutout of the season. When Bruce Marshall Jr. scooped up a fumble and returned it 35 yards for the Raiders' final touchdown late in the game, that gave the Raiders' defense 39 points this season. They have allowed 32.
"It's just awesome," said defensive end Nick Jones, who has 11½ sacks this season. "Everybody does their job. That's the main thing. When everybody does their job from the secondary up to the front of the line, there's nothing you can do.
"Me and Anton (Graham) are taking care of the outside, the guys in the back are giving good coverage and the guys in the middle are taking on all the blocks. So you really can't do anything when everyone's doing their job."
The Raiders' run defense was again a steel curtain, allowing just 32 yards on 24 attempts. Justin Benko and Marshall each had a sack. Blue Devils quarterbacks Kenneth Harris and Markese McDowell combined to complete just six of 31 passes for 74 yards, with three interceptions.
"This defense plays with so much energy," Kennedy said. "When you look around across the board at our defense at all three levels, there's just playmakers all over the place — from our defensive line to our linebackers to our defensive backs.
"We've had some injuries and we lost a couple of talented players, but our core guys are still here. And they're really good football players."
The Raiders had one of their toughest tests of the season Aug. 3, when they persevered for a 14-7 victory over the Hitmen at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Wauwatosa. This rematch will be played at Horlick Field and the Raiders intend to be ready with the conference championship at stake.
"We want this so bad," Farr said. "We want this more than anything. We're just taking it one game at a time. We're not even thinking about nationals right now.
"We thought about the Blue Devils this week. The next two weeks are the Hitmen. And then, after that, we'll see where it goes."
If the Raiders defeat the Hitmen, they will advance to the MSFL championship game Sept. 14 against the champion from the Thomas Conference at a site to be determined.
