Nick Jones arrived in Racine in late June with a real attitude.
Racine Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy and his staff were aware of what was ticking inside the head of their new passing-rushing defensive end. So were some of the players who knew about his reputation.
And they all loved it once he arrived.
The attitude Jones had was not antagonistic or divisive. Instead, it was all about putting out as much effort in practices as he does in games and letting his performance do the speaking for this quiet man.
True, he did arrive in Racine with a chip on his shoulder after feeling he was under-utilized by his former team, the Chicago Chaos. But that has given him the edge to produce some pretty gaudy numbers in just five games so far for the Raiders.
“He gives us a whole new dimension of being able to have somebody with his speed and athleticism coming off the edge,” Raiders defensive coordinator Pete Deates said. “It puts a tremendous amount of pressure on the offense in that he’s somebody they have to game-plan against.
“And if they don’t, that obviously leads to our advantage. It’s hard for an offensive lineman to block him one-on-one, so they have to send extra help his way. It just makes the rest of our defense that much better.”
As much as the Raiders have appreciated the 6-foot-1, 235-pound Jones, he has that same appreciation for his new team.
“I would never play for another organization,” said Jones, a 26-year-old personal trainer who regularly makes the 70-minute drive from his home in Ingleside, Ill., to play for the Raiders. “I’ve been around so many semi-pro teams and I’ve wasted so much time with guys telling me they could get me to the next level or with going to practice and seeing 15 people.
“It was all unorganized with people standing around and doing nothing. With Racine, I’m going out there, I’m getting a real good workout, we’re running defenses, we’re making each other better and they take care of you up here. It’s just good.”
Kennedy had heard positive feedback from such players as strong safety J.D. Hardy, who had played against Jones when the two were with previous teams in Illinois. Once Jones reported for his first practice June 19 — the Raiders were 2-0 at that point — Kennedy and his staff saw for themselves that this guy was the real deal.
“We were doing bag drills and he was running through the bags,” Kennedy said. “Just his foot speed, his change of direction, his athleticism, he had all these things going for him and I saw that though the drills.
“I was talking to the others coaches and I go, ‘I told you so.’ And then they said, ‘Yeah, but we haven’t done any hitting yet.’ I said, ‘I’m telling you, J.D. (Hardy) gave him the stamp of approval.’
“Off his first pass rush, they all looked at me and I said, ‘I told you so!’ “
And then came the night of June 22, when he pulled on his black No. 48 Raiders jersey for the first time. Paired with fellow defensive end Anton Graham, Jones went wild against the Milwaukee County Chargers with four sacks.
He left his calling card that night and has continued to produce. Going into the Raiders’ regular-season finale against the Leyden Lions on Saturday night at Horlick Field, Jones leads the Raiders with 11 sacks and 10½ tackles for loss.
How dominant has Jones been? Graham has the second-most sacks on the Raiders with three.
“His quickness and strength just to make plays was always crazy,” Hardy said. “His speed for being his size has always been something that stood out to me.
“I don’t have to cover as long (with Jones and Graham rushing the quarterback). And when we do have to cover, the QB is just throwing the ball up just because he’s under pressure so bad. He can’t even get into his reads.”
That’s what happened last Saturday night, when Jones produced perhaps the biggest play of the Raiders’ season so far. It was a game against the Wisconsin Hitmen at Wauwatosa and the Raiders were protecting a 14-7 lead with first place in the Mid-States Football League’s Richhart Conference on the line.
On fourth down at the Raiders’ 19-yard line, Jones slammed into Hitmen quarterback Dylan Kelly, who fumbled. The loose ball was recovered by Graham and the Raiders held on for the crucial victory.
“We complement each other very well,” Jones said of Graham. “You can’t pick between us. There’s nothing you can do. It’s really hard for teams because, in two seconds, were off the block chasing the quarterback.”
Jones didn’t always have this burning desire to succeed. In fact, he remembers being more of an underachiever at Grant Community High School in Fox Lake, Ill., from 2008 to 2012.
But everything changed May 7, 2014, when Jones became the father of Nick Jones Jr. He has full custody of the boy and has built his life around being the father figure that Jones himself never had.
Little Nick comes first to such an extent that when Jones wasn’t able to find a reliable babysitter July 6, he missed the Raiders’ game against the Chicago Falcons to stay with his son.
“He’s with me everywhere I go,” Jones said. “When I’m training my athletes, he’s with me. You name it and he’s with me. That’s my best friend.”
While Jones can’t see himself playing for any team other than the Raiders, that doesn’t necessarily mean he will be back next season. His business — Jones Athlete Factory — has grown from two clients when he started two years ago to about 25 and he hopes to continue expanding.
But in the meantime, Jones has found a home away from home.
“I have never been on a football team like this,” said Jones, who played for five different teams before joining the Raiders. “I can’t even put it into words. It’s like I’m in a different world over there.”
