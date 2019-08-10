RACINE — The Racine Raiders football team finished the regular season with a flourish Saturday night.
The offense scored early and often, the defense flexed its usual dominant muscles, and a season-high crowd of 1,283 fans watched the Raiders tame the Ledyen, Ill., Lions 45-0 in a Mid-States Football League game at Horlick Field.
With the win, Racine finished the regular season undefeated at 10-0, and completed an unblemished run of MSFL contests at 8-0. The Lions fell to 4-6 overall and 2-6 in the MSFL.
The Raiders will have off next Saturday. The MSFL playoffs start Aug. 24 and will run through Horlick Field.
Racine wasted no time taking charge on a beautiful August night. On the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Mitchell Farr found Brandon Smith for a 69-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 only 16 seconds into the game.
A 23-yard run by Tom Benko made it 14-0 midway through the first quarter, and Farr threw two more touchdown passes in the second quarter - a 58-yarder to Lawrence Peters and a 10-yarder to Troy Collier - to extend the lead to 28-0.
A 38-yard field goal by veteran kicker T.J. Hearn put Racine ahead 31-0 at halftime.
Running back Howard Triplett found the end zone in the third quarter with a 7-yard run, and backup quarterback Dale Wroblewski tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Peters in the final quarter to finish the scoring.
Triplett gained 163 yards on 24 carries and went over the 1,000-yard for the season. Farr completed 8 of 15 passes for 195 yards, while Peters caught two passes for 69 yards - both touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the Raiders' defense smothered the Lions' offense. Leyden finished the game with 37 total yards on 42 plays. The Lions gained only seven yards rushing on 25 carries and had one first down - which came with 13:30 left in the game.
The Lions converted only one of 12 third down opportunities and allowed four sacks.
For Racine's defense, DiQuan McRae had 4.5 tackles and 0.5 sack, while Deveron Davis had four tackles, including two for loss. Billy Brumby had three tackles and a sack, and Nick Jones had two tackles for loss.
