Racine Raiders coach seeks first conference crown

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee hasn’t had an intercollegiate football program since 1975, when the athletic board voted 7-6 in favor of scrapping the program.

But the sport lives on at the college through a club football program. And it is beginning to reach new heights under Racine Raiders linebackers coach Todd Patridge.

The Panthers club football team is set to compete for the program’s first conference championship when it hosts Oakland University on Saturday in a 7 p.m. game at Horlick Field (there is no admission charge).

UWM defeated Oakland 11-3 in Rochester, Mich. on Oct. 30.

“(Oakland) are well organized and disciplined,” Patridge said. “If we can divide them from offense and defense we are giving ourselves an opportunity to win.”

Patridge’s coaching résumé dates back to 2007. His recent journeys have taken him from Loyola University to the Racine Raiders. In April 2019, he decided to take on the role as head coach of the UW-Milwaukee club football team while continuing his job as the Raiders linebackers coach.

“In 2019, I wanted to establish a culture of family,” Patridge said. “If anyone is perfect, stand up. If not? Sit down. From that mantra, from that mindset we’re 1-0.”

The Panthers compete in the Great Lakes Conference. It is one of five conferences within the National Club Football Association (NCFA). Twenty club teams compete in the NCFA as of the 2021 season.

The team’s most recent game, on Nov. 6, was a road matchup against Loyola. The Panthers trailed 22-0 late in the third quarter, but the momentum shifted. And Panthers clawed back with 35 unanswered points to push their record to 3-0 on the season.

The comeback victory allowed them to take possession of the Great Lakes Hammer, a trophy akin to Paul Bunyan’s axe in which the winning side keeps the hammer until it is contested for again.

The Panthers are ranked fifth in the NCFA. There will be no NCFA Playoffs this season due to insufficient teams cleared to play following the COVID-19 pandemic. The top two teams in the power rankings at the conclusion of the conference championship games will be given the opportunity to compete 2021 NCFA National Championship Bowl Game hosted by Waynesburg University in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Dec. 4.

