Racine Raiders: Clark holding down the offensive line

Raiders Saturday night

WHO: Racine Raiders (1-1, 1-0 MSFL) vs. Leyden (Ill.) Lions (0-0)

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Ralph "Babe" Serpico Field, 1000 N. 25th St., Melrose, Ill.

TICKETS: 16 and older — $10. Under 16 — $5.

MOST RECENT GAMES: The Raiders defeated the Marion County Crusaders 28-0 Saturday. The Lions are opening their season.

BROADCAST: The game will be streamed on the Racine Raiders broadcast network at https://youtu.be/U5tjwaFvIh4

NOTE: After Saturday, the Raiders start a stretch of five consecutive home games — the Lincoln-Way Patriots on June 19, the Will County Chiefs on June 26, the Chillicothe (Mo.) Swarm on July 3, the Illini Panthers on July 10 and the Chicago Cardinals on July 17.