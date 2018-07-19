RACINE — A Racine Raider who does his job at least as well as anyone in the organization doesn’t strap on a pair of shoulder pads, doesn’t have his ankles taped and is rarely even seen on game nights. He meticulously prepares for each game with a remarkable passion, is almost ridiculously flawless every Saturday night and is clearly capable of a far bigger arena.
His name is Don Wadewitz, broadcaster of Raiders games since 2011. Inspired by Gary Suhr, who elevated local sports broadcasting into what it is today, Wadewitz paints word illustrations of the Raiders with an assured, informative and measured approach. In no way is he a homer. And when he switches on his microphone, it is only after he sought out any piece information he could find to help him maximize his broadcast.
We can only wonder what Suhr, whose golden voice has been silenced by Parkinson’s Disease in his retirement, would say about a man who has maintained his high standard.
But we don’t have to wonder what Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy would say.
“He sounds like he should be doing this professionally, you know?” Kennedy said. “He calls it the same way, either side. Whether the other team did something great or we did something great, he has the same enthusiasm.
“It’s fun listening to him. He really grabs you.”
In this day and age, it seems that tweets more than suffice in our hurried society at the expense of broadcasting artistry. But those who tune into WIPZ online for the computer stream of Raiders games are rewarded by a man who has pushed himself to be outstanding, even though he is not paid a cent for his work.
“Prep is the key to success,” said the 44-year-old Wadewitz, a 1992 Park High School graduate. “Nothing annoys me more than other broadcasters who think you can just pull a stats sheet and a roster, show up, and do a game.
“When you don’t prepare properly for a game, you’ve disrespected your audience and every one of the players who work so hard at their craft. I use whatever resources I can find. If video is available to me, I watch video so I can talk about prior games and understand who the key players might be beyond the stats.”
Wadewitz also studies local newspapers and reaches out to others ranging from coaches to custodians for some scrap of information that might help him. He listens to Matt Lepay during Wisconsin football games, Brian Anderson with the Brewers, Ted Davis with the Bucks and Wayne Larrivee with the Packers.
Here’s what makes Wadewitz’s commitment even more eye-opening: He works for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services in Madison and commutes there daily from his West Allis home, either by car or by van pool. He awakens every morning at 4:45. When he gets home at 5, he eats dinner and then works on his Masters of Science in Training and Human Resource Development through UW-Stout.
He has been married to his wife, Michelle, since 2003 and broadcasts college and high school events for WFAW and WKCH in Fort Atkinson. He’s working on three books, which include projects on the history of the Raiders and Horlick Field.
With all this going on, why does Wadewitz make the time he does for the Raiders, a nonprofit organization that does not pay its personnel? It’s about giving back to a community he feels has given so much to him.
And it starts with a teacher from Mitchell Middle School, whose name escapes him.
“She recognized something in me that no one else recognized at that time,” Wadewitz said. “She asked me if I’d be interested in doing morning announcements and that turned into emceeing some school events.
“It was my first formal public speaking opportunity and now I use those skills in every aspect of my life.”
Suhr would certainly be proud, especially considering Wadewitz has excelled in the same challenging conditions he dealt with for so many years. That comes with the territory with minor league football.
“Our first game of the season (in Chicago), we had no press box, so Tom (Christensen) pulled his truck up to the field and we set up in the bed of his truck to broadcast the game,” Wadewitz said. “We even made a sign that said, ‘Press Box’ and taped it to the truck.
“The most challenging part of that experience was getting the truck out. Cars had almost parked us in, but Tom was able to squeeze through a few vehicles with maybe an inch or two on each side to spare.”
There was also a game in La Crosse, where the scoreboard was not visible from his vantage point. Michelle Wadewitz happened to accompany him for the only time for a Raiders game and gave her husband hand signals in the pouring rain to indicate how much time was left on the clock for his play by play.
Call Wadewitz a perfectionist who routinely deals with challenging conditions. And call him exceptional, because that’s what he is.
“He does so much more for us than just announce games,” Kennedy said. “He does a lot of stuff behind the scenes with our stats and our roster and recruiting. Don has recruited some guys for us.
“I’ve got much respect, much love for Don. He’s a great guy.”
Are we talking about the second coming of Gary Suhr?
“I don’t know if anybody is ever going to get to the realm of Gary,” Kennedy said. “Gary was one of a kind. But Don has definitely set his own stage and he does a tremendous job.”
