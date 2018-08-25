RACINE — The matching set of Achilles tendons Jordan Payne tore in 2017 have obviously recovered.
And speaking of recovering, the same could be said for the Racine Raiders after their superlative performance on Saturday in the first round of the Mid-States Football League playoffs.
Payne, a product of the same Alcorn State program that produced Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver, caught two crucial touchdown passes in the second half as the Raiders defeated the Rock County. Ill., Rage 27-13 at Horlick Field.
In what was the Raiders’ first game since Aug. 4, when they lost 20-16 to these same Rage at Horlick Field, Mitchell Farr had a breakthrough night by passing for 314 yards and three touchdowns, Payne had four receptions for 124 yards and two scores, and their defense stepped up in dramatic fashion.
After a bye week on Labor Day weekend, the Raiders (9-5, 7-4 MSFL) will play the Wisconsin Hitmen Sept. 8 in the Northern Conference championship game at Whitnall High School. The Raiders defeated the Hitmen, the defending MSFL champions, 13-10 June 23.
“After that break we had, to see the guys come out, be determined and play four quarters ... we had some miscues and sloppiness, but the guys played hard and they finished it out,” said Raiders head coach Wilbert Kennedy.
Payne, a 2012 Park High School graduate, had a great deal to do with that.
With the Raiders clinging to a 13-10 lead, they had a first and 10 on their own 28 with 12:20 to play. The Rage were called for offside, giving the Raiders a free play and Payne bolted down the right side of the field.
Farr’s pass was on the money and Payne took care of the rest with his athleticism.
“Mitchell found me in the flat on just a simple out route and then I just tried to make it look good,” Payne said. “I knew it was a free play, so I had nothing to lose. I got outside leverage, they tried to push me out, and I ended up tip-toeing and going down the sideline.”
After the Rage (5-7, 4-6 MSFL) scored on their ensuing series — it was their only offensive touchdown of the night — to pull to within 20-13, Payne struck again.
Farr drove the Raiders to the Rage 25. Payne then worked himself wide open for a second TD catch. That gave the Raiders a 27-13 lead with 2:22 left and, since the Rage had no timeouts remaining, the game was effectively over.
“He (offensive coordinator Jerry Kupper) gave me a go route and said, ‘Hey, just make a play,’ “ Payne said. “I realized he (the defensive back) was playing a little off, I got outside him and Mitchell gave me a great pass.”
It was quite a performance for Farr, a former basketball standout at Case High School who missed a good chunk of this season after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit on June 3.
“Right now, I’m just playing care-free,” Farr said. “Coach Wil (Kennedy) talked to me before the game and said, ‘Play your game and be confident in what you can do and that’s what I went out here and did.
“I trusted my guys and I’m happy with how I played. And I really appreciated the defense for picking us up when we weren’t scoring.”
That defense was exceptional. Early in the third quarter, the Rage drove to the Raiders’ 23, but on third-and-two, Rage quarterback A.J. Fredricks was intercepted by Joski Lymon.
Again in the third quarter, Fredricks drove the Rage to the 27, only to be intercepted by Channing Schultz.
The overall MSFL championship game will be played Sept. 22 at Horlick Field, regardless of the whether the Raiders advance that far.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.