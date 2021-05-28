Racine Raiders: After a lost year, team will open 2021 season Saturday

“I’m excited for Joe,” Kennedy said. “He looks really good. He’s picking up everything and looking real solid in practice. He seems a little faster than I thought he was, which is great.

“So we’re going to get him involved and see what he has to offer. I know he’s got a lot. I’m excited for that young man.”

A new offense is being implemented, but Kennedy was guarded when asked about that.

“I won’t tell you a whole lot,” Kennedy said with a chuckle. “I’ll you it’s spread.”

Wooden added this much: “Where I’ll add a little flavor to it is we are utilizing talent the way it should be used. In the past, we tended to key on one or two players. We no longer have to do that. The starting 11 all bring a very unique talent. With that being in tune on the field, it’s going to be very evident in the score at the end of the game.”

Wooden, who was the 1992 All-Racine County Player of the Year as Park’s quarterback, has been involved with his share of very good teams. He feels these Raiders have the drive to be exceptional.