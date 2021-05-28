Racine Raiders: After a lost year, team will open 2021 season Saturday

A bunch of gleeful young men were having the time of their lives on Wednesday night.
The Racine Raiders were holding their weekly practice, but this time, they hadn’t driven a few blocks west up High Street to Gilmore Middle School. Instead, they had walked onto the new artificial turf of Horlick Field and it might as well have been Christmas morning for these guys.
“It was pretty funny, because we got to practice on it,” Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said. “We did pre-game, so it was the first night we were on it and the guys were loving it. They were flying around and having a good time.
“I’m not a fan of it, I never will be, but the field looks beautiful and the players were in love with it. They’re excited to play on it Saturday night.”
Which brings us to a rather significant date in the 68-year history of this organization. When the Raiders host the Columbus Fire in a non-league game 7 p.m. Saturday, it will mark the first time they played since Nov. 2, 2019.
The Raiders lost to the Detroit Ravens 42-35 that night in the Midwest Tournament championship game, spoiling what had been a perfect season.
And then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, wiping out the entire 2020 season.
Eighteen months later, the Raiders are back. And their opponent Saturday night will likely be similar in quality to the Ravens team that ended their season in 2019. The Fire won the United Football Association AAA national championship in 2018 and 2019.
Which of those two teams best shakes off the rust of a long layoff will be on display Saturday night when the Raiders start their season. And a limit of 1,500 fans will be welcomed back at the spiffed-up Horlick Field.
“We don’t know a whole lot about them,” Kennedy said. “We’ve played them before and they’re always ready when they come up. They always have a lot of talent.
“But we haven’t played since ‘19, they haven’t either and I don’t know much about them. I know they had quite a few guys who played in the Arena League, but I don’t know how many of those guys they’re going to have.”
What Kennedy does know well is his team. And he’s liked what he’s seen so far, from a revamped coaching staff to a veteran roster that is sprinkled with promising newcomers.
Anthony Wooden, his right-hand man, has returned after taking a few seasons off to spend more time with his family. There’s new defensive coordinator Jahamal Hardy, whose son, J.D., is a standout defensive back for the Raiders.
There’s also former Park High School standout receiver Chris Hicks, who will be coordinating an offense that has a chance to be downright scary.
Quarterback Mitchell Farr continues to progress after passing for 2,151 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2019. So is running back Howard Triplett, who rushed for 1,255 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.
“Every time Howard comes back, he looks better than he did the year before,” Kennedy said. “Howard is still a young guy and he puts a lot of work in during the offseason. Every year, you can see he’s a little bigger and faster.”
Wide receiver Jordan Payne, who came up with several clutch plays during the Raiders’ playoff run in 2019, is playing in an indoor league and is expected back the latter half of June.
Isaiah Trussell, who made a strong impression as an offensive tackle as a rookie in 2018 but was able to play only briefly in 2019 because of commitments, has worked out an arrangement with Kennedy to play after recently starting a new job.
Joe Garcia might be the most anticipated addition. He earned All-State honors as a running back for Horlick in 2017, when the Rebels had just the third undefeated regular season in the program’s history, and has been turning heads so far as a wide receiver.
“I’m excited for Joe,” Kennedy said. “He looks really good. He’s picking up everything and looking real solid in practice. He seems a little faster than I thought he was, which is great.
“So we’re going to get him involved and see what he has to offer. I know he’s got a lot. I’m excited for that young man.”
A new offense is being implemented, but Kennedy was guarded when asked about that.
“I won’t tell you a whole lot,” Kennedy said with a chuckle. “I’ll you it’s spread.”
Wooden added this much: “Where I’ll add a little flavor to it is we are utilizing talent the way it should be used. In the past, we tended to key on one or two players. We no longer have to do that. The starting 11 all bring a very unique talent. With that being in tune on the field, it’s going to be very evident in the score at the end of the game.”
Wooden, who was the 1992 All-Racine County Player of the Year as Park’s quarterback, has been involved with his share of very good teams. He feels these Raiders have the drive to be exceptional.
“After being off for a season, you just weren’t sure how guys were going to come in as far as whether they were going to be in shape and whether they were going to have the same hunger,” Wooden said. “But they do. And that’s just the base of everything.
“And now we have new additions like Joe Garcia. I think he’s going to be a mainstay in the offense for a long time, as long as he desires to play. He just has talent that’s obscene.”
As for the 54-year-old Kennedy, who became involved in sports at the age of 5 when he started playing youth baseball, last summer was a strange time in his life.
“I never had that in my adult years, to have nothing to do during the summer,” Kennedy said. “I had a great summer. It was nice. But I still missed those Saturday nights with the action of the guys playing.”
After 18 months, they have finally returned.
