Racine County Sports Hall of Fame: Jim Haluska was always a kid at heart

A white handkerchief. And an old-fashioned 8-milimeter film projector.
Those two items go a long way in explaining what Jim Haluska, who died Sept. 20, 2012, was all about during his 79 years of life. To say the least, he packed a great deal of achievement into his time on this earth.
The 1950 St. Catherine’s High School graduate, who went on to quarterback Wisconsin to the Rose Bowl in January 1953, play briefly for the Chicago Bears and coach Milwaukee Thomas More to three state championships, will be inducted posthumously into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday.
It all started on the playground of Stephen Bull Elementary School on 815 DeKoven Ave. During the 1940s, the kid they called “Bombo,” could be found with neighborhood pals Bob Stanton, Al Podalak, Buzz Thome, Joe Hrpchek and Sal and Joe Bado, among others, after school and on weekends.
The spirit of competition drove kids back in the day, not iPhones and the latest video games. These kids spent endless hours playing football, basketball and baseball, usually in the same day.
And when darkness started descending on them? That’s where the white handkerchief comes into this story.
So much did those boys want to keep playing, they would wrap their baseball with a handkerchief so they could see it longer as daylight continued to slip away.
“It was a good way to see the ball,” said Jim Haluska Jr., the third of Jim and Ginny Haluska’s five children and the oldest of his two sons. “I always think of memorabilia, how that’s so important now. If you walked through our house when we were growing up, you’d never know that he played in college or in the pros.
“There were no plaques. And we had a Rose Bowl game football from 1953 with a Rose Bowl stamp on it. You’d think that would be up on the mantle. Well, guess what? We played with that thing all the damn time — in the streets, on the blacktop ... that thing got beat to hell. Where is that football now? I have no idea.”
Personal glory was never what this man of few words was all about.
Instead, Haluska was all about competing and he started making a name for himself under coach Eddie Race at St. Catherine’s in the late 1940s. Those were the days when high school football games were played opposite of the NFL on Sunday afternoons, but it was different then. Professional football had nowhere near the national appeal it has today, but St. Catherine’s certainly had a great deal of local appeal.
Haluska’s teammates included wide receiver Don Penza, who went on to become a captain for the legendary Frank Leahy at Notre Dame, and fullback Jim Feest, considered by many local old-timers as one of the greatest players they ever saw in Racine. What a team those Angels were.
Haluska’s defining moment in high school might have been on the afternoon of Oct. 30, 1949. Playing before a crowd of 7,000 at Marquette Stadium in Milwaukee, St. Catherine’s and Marquette were in a 6-6 tie with five seconds left. And then Haluska fired an 11-yard touchdown pass to Penza to win it.
In what was considered to be an anticlimactic finale to their season one week later, the Angels wrapped up an undefeated season and the Catholic Conference championship with a 25-0 victory over Milwaukee Messmer in Whitefish Bay.
On Jan. 1, 1953, Haluska was a sophomore playing before a crowd of 101,500 in Pasadena as Wisconsin’s starting quarterback for a Rose Bowl showdown against USC. Despite 133 rushing yards by Alan Ameche, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1954, Wisconsin was kept out of the end zone and lost 7-0.
Big Ten Conference teams had won six straight Rose Bowl championships going into that game and UW coach Ivy Williamson was under intense pressure to maintain that streak. In a 1993 interview with the Journal Times, Haluska recalls a nervous Williamson smoking cigarettes and being overly conservative that afternoon.
“Midway through the second half, I started throwing the ball,” Haluska said. “I was calling the plays and they (the Wisconsin coaches) didn’t say anything. Near the end of the game, we got down near the goal line and they could have called pass interference, but they never did. A lot of people said later on that pass interference should have been called.”
Haluska completed 112 of 199 passes for 1,410 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 1952 season, which were exceptional numbers for that era. But he broke his leg during the summer of 1953 while sliding into second base for the Jacobsen Manufacturing baseball team and did not return until the 1954 season. He still was slowed by his injury that season.
But Haluska was in top form as a senior during the 1955 season and finished his career with 19 school passing records.
Haluska played briefly for the Bears during the 1956 season and completed one of four passes for eight yards before moving on. During a 2003 interview, Haluska laughingly recalled his only NFL completion.
“I threw it to Gene Schroeder, but I didn’t see it because I got knocked on my —-,” Haluska said.
And then it was on to coaching for Haluska and this is where the film projector enters the story.
The younger Jim Haluska has vivid memories of growing up in the family home near the corner of 43rd in Cleveland in Milwaukee and hearing a film projector down in the basement. As his father munched on popcorn, he would study the films he kept stacked on a nearby table.
“I could hear the projector going,” he said. “He’d be down in the basement in the dark with the old 8-millimeter projector going with this crappy film being shown on our concrete wall. He’d be done there for hours, taking notes.
“I would go down there for about five minutes and he would say, ‘Jim, watch the left tackle on this play!’ I would say, ‘Dad, I can hardly see the tackle because I can hardly make out what the numbers are!’ “
That intense film work paid off. As coach of Don Bosco from 1960-72 and then Thomas More (which was formed by a merger of Don Bosco and Pio Nono) from 1972-87, Haluska retired with a 156-41-4 record.
He won a combined 13 conference championships at the two schools and led Thomas More to private schools state championships in 1976, ‘77 and ‘81.
Haluska coached one last season in 1987 after his wife died of cancer at the age of 54 that year. But even after he stepped down as head coach, the spirit of competition stayed with him.
He might have been gruff as a coach, but he never stopped being the kid who played all hours of the day at the Stephen Bull playground.
“He would organize games with little kids,” the younger Haluska said. “He wanted to see kids compete and have fun. That was a big thing for him. He always thought it was important to teach kids how to compete.”
One of Haluska’s closest friends was Tom Sager, the Park boys basketball coach from 1974-92 who started his coaching career with Haluska at Pio Nono in the 1960s. Sager said he thinks about his old friend frequently to this day.
“I think the best thing about Jim was he was loyal to his players and coaches and they were loyal to him,” Sager said. “He was a great family man and, my goodness, with his grandchildren, he would be going to a game every day during the summer.”