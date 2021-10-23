Racine County Sports Hall of Fame: Jim Haluska was always a kid at heart

That intense film work paid off. As coach of Don Bosco from 1960-72 and then Thomas More (which was formed by a merger of Don Bosco and Pio Nono) from 1972-87, Haluska retired with a 156-41-4 record.

He won a combined 13 conference championships at the two schools and led Thomas More to private schools state championships in 1976, ‘77 and ‘81.

Haluska coached one last season in 1987 after his wife died of cancer at the age of 54 that year. But even after he stepped down as head coach, the spirit of competition stayed with him.

He might have been gruff as a coach, but he never stopped being the kid who played all hours of the day at the Stephen Bull playground.

“He would organize games with little kids,” the younger Haluska said. “He wanted to see kids compete and have fun. That was a big thing for him. He always thought it was important to teach kids how to compete.”

One of Haluska’s closest friends was Tom Sager, the Park boys basketball coach from 1974-92 who started his coaching career with Haluska at Pio Nono in the 1960s. Sager said he thinks about his old friend frequently to this day.