RAC Packers: Team will be hard-pressed to match last year's free agent spending spree

GREEN BAY — Lambeau Field may be closed for non-football business in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, but the NFL appears intent on starting its new league year – and the free-agent negotiation window – on time this week.

So assuming NFL teams are indeed able to start talking to outside free agents on Monday and can begin signing them on Wednesday, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst will try to duplicate the success he had a year ago, when he added two field-tilting edge rushers (Za’Darius and Preston Smith), an important steadying veteran influence at safety (Adrian Amos) and a versatile 18-game starter at right guard who may move to tackle this season (Billy Turner).

But he’ll have to do it with less money to spend and with more of his own players hitting the market simultaneously.

“Last year, we kind of knew what we wanted to do. We knew it was going to be expensive, and we were shooting for a certain type of player,” Gutekunst said. “We knew we had to be aggressive with it if we were going to be in on those conversations – and we were.

“It wasn’t really a big group of players at all. I would say the group we’re going to look at this year is going to be much broader. (Whereas) last year, we really zeroed in on some things.”