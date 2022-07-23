Powell, Marauders defeat Raiders 24-14

MELROSE PARK, Ill. — The Racine Raiders are facing a critical stretch the next two weeks.

Coming off a 24-14 Mid-States Football League loss to star quarterback Tony Powell and the Midway Marauders on a windy Saturday night at Babe Serpico Field, the Raiders must pull together in a hurry to salvage their season.

With a 4-3 record, the Raiders have fallen into a three-way tie for second place in the MSFL with the Wisconsin Hitmen and Illinois Cowboys. Next up is a road game against the Chicago Birdgang, who are running away in the league standings with a 7-1 record and who defeated the Raiders 24-17 June 25 at Horlick Field.

Powell, a three-time Most Valuable Player of the MSFL, did not play in the first game against the Raiders. In Saturday's rematch, he completed 12 of 17 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

The first was a 10-yard pass to Denzel Whitaker late in the second quarter that gave the Marauders a 16-6 halftime lead. His second TD strike was a backbreaker for the Raiders.

Howard Triplett, who rushed for a season-high 150 yards and both of the Raiders' touchdowns, ran for a 15-yard score with 10:53 left in the game. That pulled the Raiders to within 16-14.

But Powell followed two seconds later with an 88-yard TD pass to Nick Czeszewski. And then the two hooked up again for a two-point conversion to extend the Marauders' lead to 24-14.

"When Tony comes to play, he's always ready to play," Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said. "He just makes plays. He got the ball to his skill guys."

That was a major issue for the Raiders. Joe Garcia, a Horlick High School graduate who was the MSFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, left the game with an injury Kennedy declined to disclose. He did not have a catch.

Jordan Payne, another breakaway threat, wasn't able to play because he was committed to work as an officer for the Kenosha Police Department. And veteran receiver Will Norwood was unavailable for a reason Kennedy said he wasn't told.

Quarterback Mitchell Farr struggled without his regular receivers, completing 6 of 22 passes for 54 yards and an interception.

Raiders offensive coordinator Matt Nelson tried to adjust by giving Triplett a heavier workload. Triplett found the lane several times, especially behind left offensive tackle Terrence Clark, and finished with 150 yards on 27 carries.

But the absence of so many playmakers was something the Raiders couldn't overcome. Also absent was right offensive tackle Isaiah Trussell, who was committed to work for the Sheboygan Police Department.

"We tried running the ball more than anything," Kennedy said. "We've just got to play better. We came down here and we were flat. I think last week (a 44-14 victory over the the Cowboys), guys were playing with a lot more energy and enthusiasm, They were flying around. From the beginning tonight, we just looked flat and we just never got going."

Triplett certainly tried to carry the Raiders Saturday night.

"Howard always gives you 100%," Kennedy said. "He's always a big play waiting to happen and he grinds and he grinds. He has so much passion for the game that it's just great having Howard on the team. You know every play, he's going to give it everything he has."

But the Raiders couldn't overcome their mistakes. One of the biggest came less than five minutes into the game when Corey Dalton returned a punt 93 yards. The Marauders passed for the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead and never trailed in the game.

When asked about Garcia's injury, Kennedy said, "He's managing an injury and it just seems to be getting worse. We tried to get him some treatment and tried to do different things on the sideline, but we just couldn't get him quite right. He just kind of gutted it out the best he could."

And now comes a rematch Saturday with the Birdgang, followed by a third straight road game — against the Wisconsin Hitmen Aug, 6. What are Kennedy's thoughts?

"I think it's going to be a very competitive game," Kennedy said of the rematch against the Birdgang. "I like our chances against them. It's all going to depend on personnel and our injuries.

"We've just got to clean things up and we've got to play with passion for four quarters. We can't wait. For whatever reason, we get the distractions and guys' heads are not into the game. Maybe that has something to do with that we beat them the first time, but I tell them the guys we can't overlook our opponent. They have to play for what's right in front of them."

A great deal is in front of the Raiders the next two weeks.