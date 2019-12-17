Playoff-bound Packers focused on winning NFC North

“I think we’re going to have to find ways to get them the ball and move them around,” Rodgers said of Jones and Adams after the 21-13 win. “I think what Matt did today was great, moving Davante around. We had a number of snaps with him in the slot. And he was playing both Z and X. We’re going to have to do that. We had Aaron split out a few times, didn’t really target him when he was split out at receiver, but the more we can move him around, it just gives the defense more things to worry about, and he’s a dangerous runner for us.”

What’s not working

Offensively, very little is working outside of Adams and Jones, which could be a problem in the playoffs if teams figure out how to scheme those two out of LaFleur’s offensive game plan.

While Jones is averaging 5.4 yards per touch, Jones’ backup, Jamaal Williams, is averaging 4.8 yards on far fewer opportunities. Meanwhile, Adams has reestablished himself as one of the game’s top wideouts since returning from a turf toe injury. Adams has four touchdowns in the last four weeks after being shut out of the end zone in his first six outings this season. Adams’ two prominent backups, Geronimo Allison and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, each have been relative no-shows for several weeks now. More on that in a bit.

Stock up

