GREEN BAY — Mike Pettine understands the hand-wringing. While the Green Bay Packers new defensive coordinator may not be as worried about his unit’s outside linebacker depth as some of the team’s ardent fans, he also knows that it’s natural for everyone — even other NFL coaches — to obsess about edge rushers.
So while there’s a reason why teams use first-round picks on those guys (like Packers 2009 first-rounder Clay Matthews and 2012 first-rounder Nick Perry) and pay big bucks to those guys (like the combined $125 million the Packers allocated to them in their current contracts), Pettine believes success up front isn’t predicated solely on those guys.
“I just think that’s something that’s overlooked. People get so wrapped up in the guys on the edge, where I think, you look at the (best interior rushers) of the league and those guys that have that type of an impact, that I think those guys give offenses more trouble,” Pettine explained in advance of training camp. “It’s much easier to negate an edge pass rusher than it is a dominant inside guy where you can force offenses to block them one-on-one.
“I think that’s where it starts. It starts up front. People talk about the exterior pass rush, but I think the interior pass rush is as important or maybe potentially more important. If I’m an offense, it’s a lot easier to handle guys off the edges via formation or chipping or double teams. Inside, usually somebody’s getting – one guy, maybe two – are getting one-on-ones. Those guys have to win.
“If you can be dominant inside, I think that just has a ripple effect throughout your defense, when you’re speeding up that quarterback’s clock because you have guys winning inside or at least pushing the pocket.”
Good thing for the Packers that they are stacked on the defensive line.
Not only do they have veteran Mike Daniels, who is coming of his first Pro Bowl appearance, but third-year linemen Kenny Clark and Dean Lowry, both of whom elevated their games last year in their second seasons. Throw veteran Muhammad Wilkerson into the mix, playing on a one-year prove-it deal and reunited with Pettine from their days together with the New York Jets, and the makings are there for the kind of top-flight unit Pettine learned from mentor Rex Ryan is vital.
“That’s something I learned from Rex a long time ago – you have to have guys winning inside. Because even if you have great edge rushers, great speed rush, if the pocket’s not collapsed, then it’s a clean pocket for (quarterbacks) to step up onto. It’s critical.
“Offenses have gotten very good at negating edge rushers, especially if there’s only one. It’s a lot tougher when there’s two. But when there’s one, it’s paramount that you have guys that can win inside.
Here’s a closer look at the defensive line as the Packers prepare for training camp, which kicks off with its first practice on Thursday morning:
Burning Question
Will Wilkerson regain his Pro Bowl form?
Pettine and Wilkerson weren’t together with the Jets during Wilkerson’s most productive seasons, but Wilkerson believes playing for Pettine his first two seasons set him up to become a Pro Bowl player. A 2011 first-round pick from Temple, Wilkerson’s best seasons came in 2013 (10.5 sacks) and 2015 (12 sacks), leading to the five-year, $86 million deal Wilkerson played two years of before being released during the offseason.
"As we all know — he's spoken on it — the way he left New York (left) a little bit of a bad taste in his mouth,” Pettine said. “He's a prideful guy, and I think he sees this as a great situation to redeem himself. He knows he's a better player than what's happened to him lately, and I can only speak to when I had Mo as a rookie and as a second-year player. He was outstanding for us, and I think that he's very eager to get back to that.”
On the rise
Clark.
The 2016 first-round pick came on strong during the second half of his rookie season, and did it again down the stretch last year. Starting all 15 games he appeared in, Clark finished with 4.5 sacks, 78 tackles (39 solo), eight tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, 11 quarterback hits, 10 quarterback pressures and a pass breakup. All of his sacks came in December, setting the stage for what could be the perfect confluence of a player coming into his own and a new scheme highlighting his best attributes.
“I’ve had plenty of talks with Kenny, and my hopes for him are to take the next step,” defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery said. “He’s a pro, he goes about his business each day the way you’re supposed to. He doesn’t say much. He just goes to work. And that’s what you love about him. When a guy does those type of things – he’s preparing when he leaves here and you know what you’re getting when you come back – I look forward to him taking that next step. And I’ll just leave it at that. If he can stay healthy, I think it’ll be a good year for him.”
Player to watch
Daniels.
Daniels finally made it to the Pro Bowl (as an injury replacement) after being one of the league’s top interior linemen for several years. While there are plenty of players who are excited about the new boss and new scheme, Daniels might be among the most giddy about Pettine and their personality similarities.
“It’s like I’m talking to myself sometimes,” Daniels said. “We have to be a lot more competitive. I think everyone looked themselves in the mirror and said, ‘We have to hold ourselves accountable for our production.’ … I definitely feel that starts with the scheme and coach Pettine. I’ve told these guys on offense, ‘You are going to have a very tough time against this scheme.’ I’m really looking forward to getting out there again and running around with them.”
Key competition
Roles in the rotation.
Ask Pettine, and he’ll tell you that he’s lucky to have so many players worthy of playing time in the rotation. His philosophy is to limit everyone’s snaps so all his linemen can go all-out and have energy in reserve. But that only works if you have enough defensive linemen that deserve to be on the field. And Pettine, knowing how difficult that is, feels like the Packers do have the horses.
“That’s why we feel really good about that group,” Pettine said. “That was a pretty good group coming in and it was only made that much better by adding Muhammad.”
